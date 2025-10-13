Third Millennium Unveils Multi-Technology Readers Combining Card and QR Code Access in One Device

Pontypool, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Millennium, a provider of access control solutions and part of HID, announces the launch of new RXQR and RXQRK readers — multi-technology access-control devices that integrate high-security RFID card and QR code credentials into a single, elegant unit.

Designed to simplify visitor and contractor management, and support both legacy and modern communication protocols, the RXQR range is part of Third Millennium’s RX Series, delivering an advanced yet cost-effective solution for today’s evolving access control environments.

The RXQR combines high security RFID card reading and QR code scanning in one compact device. The RXQRK adds a keypad option for organisations requiring an additional layer of authentication using PIN verification for out-of-hours or high-security access.

“QR codes have existed for decades, but their role in access control has accelerated dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic,” explains Steve Greenaway, Third Millennium’s Business Development Manager. “As many organisations have reduced or eliminated staffed reception areas all together, QR code-based access has become a practical, contact-free and far more economical way to manage entry.”

One Device, Two Functions — Lower Installation Costs

Traditionally, organisations would have required two separate readers on turnstiles or walls at every entry point: one for staff RFID access cards and another for visitor QR codes. This meant dual installation costs, separate cabling and double the maintenance burden.

The RXQR range eliminates this duplication entirely. A single reader now handles both card and QR scanning — transmitting data through the same door controller ports to access-control systems, with both models supporting Clock and Data, Wiegand and OSDP (Open Supervised Device Protocol) connectivity.

“It’s a simple concept offering huge efficiency and financial gains,” says Greenaway. “You’re halving the number of devices, halving the installation work and simplifying ongoing maintenance. And obviously saving money since you no longer need two readers at every door.”

In addition to its integrated QR capability, the RXQR readers support a full range of high-frequency card technologies including: MIFARE® Classic, MIFARE® DESFire® and LEGIC technologies. This makes them fully interoperable with modern access control systems that support open standard smartcards, with DESFire and LEGIC technologies providing the latest advanced cryptographic security comparable to proprietary access control systems.

“Third Millennium has always been about openness and interoperability,” adds Greenaway. “By supporting both MIFARE and LEGIC technologies along with Clock and Data, Wiegand and OSDP, the RXQR readers let customers work within their existing infrastructure, without door controllers having to be changed which just adds extra cost.”

Smart Design, Smart Security

Beyond its technical performance, the RXQR range continues Third Millennium’s commitment to elegant design and feature blue LED lights on each unit.

The RXQRK model integrates a keypad to support two-factor authentication (card + PIN). During normal office hours, users simply present a card or QR credential. Outside those hours or in high-security areas, a PIN is required for additional verification — ensuring lost or stolen cards cannot be misused after hours. This makes the RXQRK ideal for multi-tenanted buildings, data centres and facilities with layered security policies.

“While mobile credentials continue to gain traction, QR codes remain the simplest and most cost-efficient option for contractors and visitors,” explains Greenaway. “Unlike app-based credentials which have a licence cost, QR codes can be produced and managed by many enterprise access control systems. Offering temporary access, they’re virtually free to issue, disposable and don’t require visitors or contractors to download an app or create an account either.”

Both RXQR and RXQRK readers are available immediately from Third Millennium.

