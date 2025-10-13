American Battery Technology Company Completes All Required NEPA Baseline Studies for its Tonopah Flats Lithium Project, One of the Largest Critical Mineral Lithium Projects in the U.S.

Reno, Nev., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company commercializing both its primary battery mineral manufacturing and lithium-ion battery recycling facilities, announced that it has completed all of its required baseline studies and submitted all subsequent baseline reports to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) as part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review process, a major milestone in the development of its Tonopah Flats Lithium Project (TFLP), one of the largest critical mineral lithium projects in the United States, one of the largest critical mineral lithium projects in the United States.

As with the majority of land in Nevada, the TFLP site is located on land managed by the BLM. As such, this project is required to undergo a federal permitting process in accordance with NEPA (BLM NEPA Handbook) and in March 2023 ABTC held a Baseline Needs Assessment meeting with over 40 regulatory agencies and stakeholders from various federal, state, local, and tribal organizations in order to review the overall plan for the project and to identify all requisite environmental analyses and baseline resource inventories that would be required for the permitting and construction of this critical mineral lithium project.

This needs assessment identified 21 studies that would be required for this project under 14 categories in order to complete the NEPA review process. The completion of these comprehensive baseline studies represents over two years of dedicated efforts and engagement of many third-party, expert firms. These studies span a wide range of critical areas, including biological, ecological, hydrological, geological, cultural, socio-economical, and others. These baseline studies form a foundation for predicting the mine’s potential impacts, and subsequent NEPA analyses.

After over two years of efforts, ABTC has now announced that all of these studies have been completed and reports submitted for review. This step was a critical prerequisite for initiating the formal NEPA review phase, marking a significant milestone in ABTC’s permitting journey for the TFLP.

“I am extremely proud of the ABTC team and all of our consultants that helped to drive these 21 studies to completion over the past several years,” stated ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert. “These efforts required meticulous planning and execution to ensure that we captured the full scope of environmental, cultural, and technical considerations for this critical project. The completion of these analyses and studies is a testament to our commitment to responsible and diligent development of this critical mineral resource to enable Increased American Mineral Production in response to President Trump’s recent call to action.”





In June 2025, ABTC’s TFLP was selected by the FAST-41 Permitting Council and the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) as a Transparency Priority Project in accordance with President Trump’s March 20th Executive Order “Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production” in order to “identify priority projects that can be immediately approved or for which permits can be immediately issued, and take all necessary or appropriate actions within the agency’s authority to expedite and issue the relevant permits or approvals.” The project has since been upgraded to a “Covered Priority Project.”

In addition to the submitted baseline studies, ABTC has submitted a comprehensive Mine Plan of Operations (MPO) for the TFLP which is currently under review by the BLM. The company is now preparing for the next phases of the development process which include the release of the Pre-Feasibility Study providing further detailed analyses of the technical and economic performance and feasibility of the TFLP, further solidifying its potential as a cornerstone of domestic critical mineral lithium production.

As the company progresses in the development of the TFLP, ABTC remains deeply committed to fostering strong collaborative relationships with local communities, tribal organizations, and other stakeholders. Outreach efforts will focus on disseminating project updates, gathering stakeholder feedback, and ensuring that diverse perspectives are integrated into the permitting and development process.

About Tonopah Flats Lithium Project

The TFLP by ABTC is one of the largest known lithium claystone resource deposits in the United States, located in Big Smoky Valley near Tonopah, Nevada. Spanning over 10,340 acres, the project holds 21.15 million tons of accessible lithium hydroxide monohydrate and is supported by ABTC’s proprietary selective leach extraction (SLE) process, which offers a lower-cost, resource efficient alternative to conventional extraction and refining methods.





ABTC has achieved significant milestones in advancing its lithium extraction and processing technologies. In January 2021, ABTC was awarded a competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to construct and operate a multi-tonne per day integrated system to demonstrate its novel claystone to lithium hydroxide technologies. ABTC engaged one of the premier global construction firms, Black & Veatch, for the engineering, procurement, and construction of this 30,000-tonnes-per-year commercial-scale lithium hydroxide refinery to be constructed directly on the TFLP mining claims.

In 2025, ABTC’s Tonopah Flats Project was approved as a FAST-41 Covered Project by the U.S. Permitting Council, and received a $900M Letter of Interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) for a low-interest loan to support expansion of its lithium mine and refinery. These achievements align with EXIM’s initiatives and President Trump’s 2025 Executive Order to fast-track permits, mobilize capital, and secure a domestic source of battery-grade lithium, reducing reliance on foreign imports, strengthening supply chain stability, fostering local economic development.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, data center and artificial intelligence, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

