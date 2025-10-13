Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2025 Results And Conference Call On November 3, 2025

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's"), will announce financial and operating results for its third quarter ended September 24, 2025, on Monday, November 3, 2025, after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.

Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com.

For any questions, please contact the Company’s Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.



About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of June 25, 2025, the Company consisted of 1,558 restaurants, 1,474 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 84 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of June 25, 2025, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,484 global restaurants, 1,422 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company operated. As of June 25, 2025, the Keke's brand consisted of 74 restaurants, 52 of which were franchised restaurants and 22 of which were company operated.