Kratos Unveils Revolutionary Low-Cost Cruise Missile System, “Ragnarök”

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., a technology company in defense, national security, and global markets, today unveiled its innovative "Ragnarök" Low-Cost Cruise Missile (LCCM) system, representing a significant advancement in tactical strike capabilities.





The XQ-58 Valkyrie pictured at the 2025 Miramar Air Show in San Diego, CA is a Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA)/ Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) with the Ragnarök LCCM in an under-wing configuration and stowed in the bomb bay.

The Ragnarök LCCM features an optimized design that enables exceptional performance metrics for a system in its class. This strike-focused platform offers an impressive 500 nautical mile range while carrying an 80-pound payload, making it ideal for precision engagement missions across a variety of operational scenarios.

Close up of the Ragnarök LCCM securely stowed in the bomb bay of the XQ-58 Valkyrie, showcasing its innovative under-wing configuration designed for enhanced tactical versatility.

“The Ragnarök LCCM represents our commitment to developing high-performance strike systems, for Valkyrie, that meet the evolving needs of today’s warfighter in conjunction with the budget realities that dictate what systems ultimately make it to the field," said Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems. "Its modular design delivers maximum combat capability for carriage and launch options. With complementary capability to the Northrop Grumman’s Lumberjack that’s recently been in the news, weapons in this new class which support unmanned and manned applications are coming to the forefront demonstrating their performance value per cost.”

Ragnarök LCCM attached to the wing of the XQ-58 Valkyrie, highlighting its advanced engineering features and optimized design for precision engagement missions.

Superior Performance Specifications

The Ragnarök LCCM delivers impressive performance, including:

500 nautical mile operational range

High-altitude capability up to 35,000 feet

Cruise speed of greater than Mach 0.7



Ragnarök LCCM boasts a compact design and an innovative wing-folding mechanism for seamless storage and transport.

Advanced Engineering Features

The Ragnarök LCCM incorporates several technological innovations, such as:

Carbon composite fuselage and empennage components

Enhanced propulsion system optimized for strike missions

Innovative wing-folding mechanism for compact storage and transport

Compatibility with standard 14-inch rack systems

Suitable for internal carriage, external carriage, and pallet carriage



Kratos’ engineering team has overcome significant design challenges to create a strike platform that maximizes performance while maintaining affordability. The Ragnarök LCCM demonstrates Kratos’ ability to rapidly develop and deploy advanced unmanned systems to meet emerging threats.

By leveraging Kratos’ expertise in affordable, high-performance unmanned systems, Kratos has created a strike platform that has been engineered with manufacturability and affordability in mind and delivers maximum capability at minimum cost. With estimated production costs of approximately $150,000 per unit in quantities of 100, the system presents an exceptional value proposition for defense applications requiring advanced strike capabilities at competitive costs and exemplifies Kratos’ commitment to providing warfighters with the advanced tools they need at a price point that enables widespread deployment.

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said, “Kratos Ragnarök LCCM is a recent example of Kratos making the internally funded investment, moving fast, and rapidly developing a relevant, ready-for-high-quantity-production weapon system. Kratos is the industry leader in bringing affordable unmanned aerial drones, hypersonic, strike, missile and propulsion systems to the warfighter. At Kratos, it’s products not PowerPoints, and we’re ready to manufacture affordably and in mass quantities today.”

The Ragnarök LCCM design has completed initial development phases and is ready for production. Kratos is currently engaging with defense partners to explore deployment opportunities across multiple mission scenarios.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

