Ardelyx Appoints Experienced Finance Executive, Sue Hohenleitner, as Chief Financial Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Sue Hohenleitner as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 4, 2025. Ms. Hohenleitner is a proven financial leader, bringing more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance, strategic planning, investor relations and operations across a variety of therapeutic areas and stages of development. She has a demonstrated track record of driving organizational transformation, building financial strength and driving sustainable growth across commercial and development-stage products. Ms. Hohenleitner most recently served as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Innovative Medicine North America (NA), leading financial strategies for a $36 billion commercial business.

“I am thrilled to welcome Sue to the Ardelyx leadership team,” said Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx. “Sue is an accomplished and visionary financial leader whose proven ability to execute growth strategies and drive operational excellence makes her an exceptional addition to our company. Her forward-thinking approach, strategic insight and deep understanding of our industry will be instrumental as we expand our commercial success and pursue new opportunities for growth. Sue’s leadership and financial discipline will help accelerate Ardelyx’s momentum, strengthen our foundation and position the company for long-term success, helping us to deliver meaningful value for patients, employees and shareholders alike.”

“I am very excited to join Ardelyx at this important time in its evolution,” said Ms. Hohenleitner. “With two first-in-class medicines helping patients and plans for expansion in the years ahead, I look forward to working with the team to shape strategic paths for long-term growth and innovation for patients everywhere, to develop the next generation of important medicines and to help patients who need our drugs the most.”

Prior to joining Ardelyx, Ms. Hohenleitner enjoyed a 28-year career at J&J where she led multiple finance organizations in areas such as supply chain, innovation, commercial, business development, investor relations, acquisitions and divestitures, and finance planning and analysis. As VP and CFO of J&J Innovative Medicine NA, Ms. Hohenleitner led a number of strategic initiatives that resulted in greater efficiencies, effectiveness and funding for growth. Ms. Hohenleitner was also a critical partner during the acquisition of two significant deals which resulted in successful commercial launches.

Ms. Hohenleitner is a Certified Public Accountant in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a Certified Management Accountant. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from La Salle University and a Master of Business Administration from Villanova University. Ms. Hohenleitner was named a Top 25 CFO in Biotech by Business & Investing.

Ms. Hohenleitner will assume the CFO role on November 4, 2025 following the completion of Ardelyx’s third quarter 2025 financial reporting. Justin Renz, the current Chief Financial and Operations Officer, will continue in his role through the filing of Ardelyx’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

