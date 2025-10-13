TechForce Robotics Expands Live Pilot Network in Preparation for Commercial Rollout

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics and RoboOp365, today announces the expansion of its robotic live pilot programs beyond hospitality into a diverse range of high-traffic, operational environments, including casinos, shopping malls, stadiums, convention centers, public schools, and assisted living facilities.

These pilot programs feature multiple categories of TechForce service robots and RoboOp365, performing tasks such as cooking, laundry handling, and waste management, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s transition from development to large-scale deployment.

“Our robotic live pilots demonstrate real-world adoption and validation across multiple verticals,” said Jimmy Chan, CEO of TechForce Robotics. “The data has been overwhelmingly positive, showing measurable operational efficiencies and strong user acceptance. Each pilot provides valuable insights that we’re rapidly implementing as we scale production to meet growing demand.”

The expansion reflects TechForce Robotics’ mission to deliver scalable Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions that enhance workforce efficiency and operational sustainability across industries. The Company continues to optimize both hardware and AI systems through these live pilots, accelerating readiness for commercial rollout in Q1 2026.

“This is a pivotal moment for TechForce,” added Ried Floco, president of TechForce Robotics. “By validating performance across multiple real-world settings, we’re proving that our technology is adaptable, reliable, and ready for mass deployment.”

As TechForce Robotics continues to refine its platform through ongoing pilots, the Company anticipates increased production activity to support new partnerships and commercial expansion in the quarters ahead.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is an emerging robotics company focused on developing and deploying AI-powered automation across industries. Hospitality is the Company’s first sector of entry, where its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform addresses heavy-duty, repetitive, dirty, and injury-prone tasks that are increasingly difficult to staff with human labor. Nightfood’s long-term vision is to expand into additional verticals requiring similar automation solutions, delivering scalable robotics that improve safety, efficiency, and reliability across multiple sectors.

As part of its vertically integrated model, Nightfood is also strengthening its balance sheet through ownership of asset-rich real estate, beginning with hotel acquisitions that double as live deployment sites for robotics testing and operational benchmarking. This combined strategy of robotics innovation and real estate growth positions NGTF to capture market share in the rapidly expanding global service robotics industry, projected to exceed $170 billion by 2030 globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Nightfood Holdings’ expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s SEC filings for additional information.

