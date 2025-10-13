ProQR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in October 2025

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary ADAR-mediated Axiomer™ RNA editing technology platform, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright Genetic Medicines Virtual Conference – October 14-15, 2025

Presentation available on demand beginning October 14 at 7:00 am ET and virtual 1x1s on October 15

Presentation available on demand beginning October 21 at 7:00 am ET and virtual 1x1s on October 22

Company management will participate in an RNA Editing panel at 1:00 p.m. ET and will conduct 1x1 investor meetings in conjunction with the conference.





Additional details, including webcast information where applicable, will be accessible from the “Investors & Media” section of ProQR’s website (www.proqr.com) under “Events”. Archived webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation date.

About Axiomer™

ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA base editing technology called Axiomer™, which could potentially yield a new class of medicines for diverse types of diseases. Axiomer™ “Editing Oligonucleotides”, or EONs, mediate single nucleotide changes to RNA in a highly specific and targeted way using molecular machinery that is present in human cells called ADAR (Adenosine Deaminase Acting on RNA). Axiomer™ EONs are designed to recruit and direct endogenously expressed ADARs to change an Adenosine (A) to an Inosine (I) in the RNA – an Inosine is translated as a Guanosine (G) – correcting an RNA with a disease-causing mutation back to a normal (wild type) RNA, modulating protein expression, or altering a protein so that it will have a new function that helps prevent or treat disease.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies. ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA technology called Axiomer™, which uses a cell’s own editing machinery called ADAR to make specific single nucleotide edits in RNA to reverse a mutation or modulate protein expression and could potentially yield a new class of medicines for both rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "continue," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions.

