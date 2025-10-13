OP Financial Group

Inside information

Stock exchange release, 13 October 2025 at 15:30 EEST

OP Financial Group makes upward revision of its earnings outlook for 2025

In its half-year financial report published on 30 July 2025, OP Financial Group expected its operating profit for 2025 to be at a good level but lower than those of 2023 and 2024.

OP Financial Group's operating profit was EUR 2,050 million in 2023 and EUR 2,486 million in 2024. OP Financial Group now expects its operating profit for 2025 to be at the same level or better than in 2023.

This estimate is based on better-than-expected developments in income from investment activities and impairment loss on receivables during the current year. Earnings performance continues to be affected by major uncertainty. The main uncertainties affecting OP Financial Group's earnings performance are associated with developments in the business environment, changes in the investment environment and developments in impairment loss on receivables.

OP Financial Group's Interim Report for 1 January–30 September 2025 will be published on 28 October 2025.

