Shentu Chain and CertiK Launch OpenMath, The World’s First Mathematical DeSci Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shentu Chain announced the official launch of OpenMath, the world’s first mathematical decentralized science (DeSci) platform. OpenMath was developed in strategic partnership with CertiK, the largest Web3 security services company and a global leader in formal verification.

OpenMath represents a breakthrough in decentralized scientific collaboration, envisioning a future where verified mathematical truth forms the foundation for DeSci. The platform enables researchers and provers to raise and solve mathematical problems collaboratively, with all solutions verified through Rocq-based formal verification technology. This method ensures logical correctness with mathematical precision. Successful contributors earn tokenized rewards, promoting both transparency and incentive alignment in the research process.

OpenMath is deployed on Shentu Chain, a Layer 1 blockchain built on Cosmos. Formerly known as CertiK Chain, Shentu was originally incubated by Professor Zhong Shao of Yale University and Professor Ronghui Gu of Columbia University. In August 2021, Shentu became an independent entity, separating from CertiK to operate autonomously. The launch of OpenMath marks a renewed partnership between the two, representing a joint exploration of how blockchain and formal verification can be applied within mathematical research and collaboration.

The launch of OpenMath aligns with the broader growth of Decentralized Science (DeSci)—an emerging initiative aimed at reshaping how scientific knowledge is produced, funded, and distributed. Unlike traditional research systems that often rely on centralized institutions and closed-access models, DeSci projects leverage Web3 technologies to support open collaboration, transparent funding, and direct contributor incentives.

According to Binance Academy, DeSci aims to “democratize science by using decentralized networks to improve transparency, incentivization, and access.” This includes open-access publishing, peer-to-peer funding models, and public validation of research—all core principles reflected in the design of OpenMath.

Through OpenMath, research is conducted transparently and recorded immutably on-chain, removing institutional barriers and ensuring fair provenance of intellectual contributions. Its innovative two-phase submission mechanism also protects the intellectual property of provers while encouraging open participation from researchers worldwide.

OpenMath’s ecosystem is designed to be community-driven, verifiable, referencable, and traceable, driving global collaboration and accelerating mathematical discovery. In the coming months, OpenMath will continue to expand its application scenarios, tackling cutting-edge mathematical challenges and fostering a more equitable and efficient future for research.