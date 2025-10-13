Linarc Launches Free Scheduling Tool and Full Platform Trial

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linarc, Inc., the fastest growing collaborative project management platform in the construction industry today announced a bold move that redefines how contractors evaluate and adopt project management technology. Starting today, Linarc is offering a free 21-day trial of its entire platform and for the first time is granting contractors free lifetime access to its innovative project scheduling software. Trial participants can create up to three new projects, explore three preloaded sample projects and invite up to five colleagues and five project partners (trade contractors) to experience the full Linarc workflow.

Unlike free trials that typically focus on a single app or a stripped-down version, Linarc’s 21-day trial provides full access to its entire platform. Users can experience everything from project plan sheets and dynamic scheduling to project budget management, RFI and submittal tracking, and safety management. The platform also includes tools for project photos, time and task tracking, comprehensive reporting, and a mobile field app for easy onsite coordination. At the conclusion of the trial, every participant unlocks lifetime, free access to Linarc’s scheduling software, a project management tool that outperforms the industry’s leading offerings.

“The construction industry deserves transparency and confidence when choosing the right platform,” said Shanthi Rajan, Founder and CEO of Linarc. “We’re not asking contractors to take Linarc’s word for it. With this trial, they can put our entire system to work on their projects. This is no gimmick. By offering this 21 day trial and making scheduling free for life, we’re proving that our technology is ground breaking, game changing and is what contractors really neeed for successful project management.”

Linarc’s offer comes at a pivotal moment in the construction technology market where contractors demand flexible, cost-effective solutions that streamline collaboration and ease project delivery. By granting free, ongoing access to its scheduling tool and providing a full 21-day trial of the entire platform, Linarc is setting a new standard for openness in the industry.

Linarc's construction management software oversees every aspect of a construction project. Its comprehensive feature set enables seamless project management within a single, intuitive, and easy-to-use platform. Linarc integrates effortlessly with ERPs and other software for accounting and transparency.

For more information about Linarc, please visit: https://www.linarc.com/

