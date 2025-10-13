Nerdio Extends Leadership in Enhancing Windows 365 Management with Rapid Customer Adoption, Thousands of Deployments, and a Streamlined Migration Tool

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the automated End-User Computing (EUC) platform transforming how organizations deploy and manage Microsoft cloud technologies, today announced strong customer momentum around its Windows 365 management tools, first unveiled at NerdioCon 2025. In the six months since launch, thousands of Windows 365 Cloud PC instances are now actively managed through Nerdio Manager for Enterprise, underscoring the growing demand for solutions that enhance the Windows 365 experience with advanced automation and scalability.

Windows 365 delivers Cloud PCs—a complete and secure Windows experience hosted in the Microsoft Cloud and accessible on any device. Employees—whether full-time, contractors, shift workers, or seasonal staff—can access their personalized Windows apps, settings, desktop, and data from anywhere. Cloud PCs help enable BYOD programs, onboard employees within minutes, reduce management and security headaches, and keep your workforce up and running—even during device repairs or outages with temporary access options.

“Windows 365 has quickly become the go-to platform for organizations seeking a simplified, Microsoft-hosted virtualization experience,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO and Co-Founder of Nerdio. “IT teams are turning to Windows 365 for flexible deployments, faster onboarding, and centralized security — especially in industries with strict compliance needs. The Nerdio platform amplifies this value with enterprise-grade automation and cross-platform flexibility between Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365.”

To support this adoption wave, Nerdio is also announcing the public preview of its new tool for migrating Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop to Windows 365. This migration tool streamlines the process for IT teams to shift workloads from Azure to Windows 365 through AI-powered automation capabilities. This feature enhances deployment, flexibility, and accelerates the customer journey to Cloud PCs.

"Windows 365 empowers organizations to deliver secured, personalized Cloud PCs to employees anywhere, on any device, with the reliability and simplicity of a Microsoft-hosted experience," said Scott Manchester, Vice President of product for Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop at Microsoft. “By integrating seamlessly with existing IT environments—including Microsoft Intune and Microsoft Entra ID—Windows 365 empowers IT teams to efficiently manage endpoints, safeguard data, and support employees wherever they work. This foundation enables partners such as Nerdio to build on Microsoft innovation, helping customers unlock even greater agility and operational efficiency as their cloud strategies evolve.” As part of the rollout of its management tools, Nerdio launched an Early Adopter Program, inviting select enterprise customers to help shape the future of Nerdio support for Windows 365. Their feedback played a pivotal role in refining our new enterprise platform and migration tools, continuing Nerdio’s commitment to building solutions that are purpose-built and deeply aligned with the real-world needs of our customers.

“At City of Corona, we need a solution that can adapt to different use cases,” explained Brad Ransbury, Systems Administrator of City of Corona. “Nerdio’s new offering for Windows 365 helps with exactly that, accelerating time to value and enhancing the management of complex virtualization environments. What used to take months can now be achieved in weeks. Customers working with Nerdio can get support in choosing between Azure Virtual Desktop or Windows 365, and the flexibility to choose both, and even moving between them, with the right fit for every use case. Nerdio’s approach helps make that possible.”

To learn more about Nerdio Manager and how it supports Windows 365, visit www.getnerdio.com/windows-365.

