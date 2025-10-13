Heat-Stable Postbiotics: A Game Changer for Functional Foods, Beverages, and Personal Care Segments

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Postbiotics Market by Source (Bacteria, Yeast), Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Pharmaceuticals), Form, Function, Manufacturing Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The postbiotics market is anticipated to grow from USD 146.7 million in 2025 to USD 224.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9%. This expansion is largely due to heightened consumer awareness around gut health and immune support, alongside demand for clean-label, shelf-stable ingredients. The functional food and beverage sector is a key driver, reflecting a consumer shift towards health-enhancing products. Ingredients that support immunity, digestion, and energy have become mainstream, particularly in developed markets.

Postbiotics, distinguishable from probiotics by their heat and shelf stability, are increasingly incorporated into beverages, protein bars, dairy alternatives, and meal replacements due to their efficacy in promoting gut health and immune modulation. Despite their advantages, postbiotics face competition from more established alternatives like probiotics and prebiotics.

Disruptions in the Postbiotics Market Offer Opportunities

The market is evolving with advances in microbial science, regulatory shifts, and demand for stable health ingredients. Postbiotics, recognized for their enhanced safety and formulation flexibility, are gaining favor in functional foods, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and pet nutrition. Notably, customized, strain-specific postbiotics are being developed to deliver targeted health benefits.

Innovations such as synbiotic products and the substitution of antibiotics in animal nutrition with postbiotics are reshaping the industry. Personalized nutrition and microbiome testing are propelling the market further, fostering a sophisticated landscape for postbiotic solutions.

Dietary Supplements Segment Growth

Dietary supplements are poised for rapid growth, meeting consumer demand for proactive health management. Postbiotics offer longer shelf life and do not require refrigeration, appealing especially to infants and the elderly. The trend towards self-care, coupled with rising healthcare costs, bolsters this market expansion.

Yeast Segment in Postbiotics

Yeast-derived postbiotics present significant opportunities within animal nutrition, especially where pathogen pressures and heat stress are concerns. Offering benefits such as enhanced immunity and feed efficiency, yeast postbiotics support animal welfare without antibiotics, aligning with industry trends toward natural solutions.

US Dominates North American Market

The US is a pivotal player in the North American postbiotics market, driven by an aging population and rising healthcare costs. Technological advancements facilitate a broad array of postbiotic products in the market.

Key market players have been identified through in-depth interviews involving CEOs and executives from various organizations. Companies such as ADM (US), Cargill (US), dsm-firmenich (Netherlands), and Kerry Group (Ireland) are at the forefront, with industry-leading innovations.

Research Coverage

The report categorizes the market by source, application, form, function, manufacturing technology, and region. It delves into drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry. Additionally, it provides competitive analysis, strategic insights, and technological overviews.

The report offers crucial insights for market leaders and new entrants, covering revenue estimations and market dynamics essential for strategic planning. It informs stakeholders about market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities, including:

Drivers: Rising consumer awareness of gut health and wellness

Restraints: Competition from established probiotics and prebiotics

Opportunities: Technological and economic benefits of postbiotics

Challenges: Regulatory uncertainties and lack of standardization

Product Innovation: Examining research and product launches

Market Development: Insights into lucrative regional markets

Market Diversification: Exploring new sources and market opportunities

Competitive Assessment: Analysis of market shares and growth strategies



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 146.7 million Forecasted Market Value by 2030 224.8 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Consumer Awareness of Gut Health and Overall Wellness Increasing Preference for Natural, Clean-Label Ingredients Increasing Incidence of Digestive Disorders and Chronic Health Issues Growing Demand for Functional Food and Beverages

Restraints Competition from Established Alternatives Like Probiotics and Prebiotics Unclear Clinical Recommendations and Prescription Practices Side Effects and Limited Clinical Safety Data

Opportunities Therapeutic Applications in Nutrition Technological and Economic Advantages Over Probiotics Emerging Applications in Food Preservation Increasing R&D Activities for Postbiotics

Challenges Yield Optimization, Storage, and Stability Regulatory Uncertainty and Lack of Standardization High R&D and Production Costs



Impact of Gen AI on Food & Beverage Ingredients/Additives

Use of Gen AI in Food & Beverage Ingredients/Additives

Case Studies for Generative AI in Food & Beverage Ingredients/Additives Kerry Trendspotter Leveraged AI and Ml to Analyze Consumer-Generated Social Media Content, Identifying and Predicting Food Trends IFF Partners with Salus Optima to Create Personalized Nutrition Platform Using AI to Offer Customized Dietary Recommendations Based on Metabolic Health Ingredion Utilized Cloud-Based Data Analytics, AI, and Cloud Technology to Address Challenges in F&B Industry

Impact of Generative AI/AI on Postbiotics Market

Adjacent Ecosystem Working on Generative AI

Company Profiles

ADM

Cargill, Incorporated

Dsm-Firmenich

Kerry Group plc

Associated British Foods plc

Basf

Novonesis Group

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Mcls Europe B.V.

Phileo by Lesaffre

Lallemand Inc.

Sami-Sabinsa Group

CJ Cheiljedang Corp.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited

Biotenova Sdn. Bhd.

Bioprox Healthcare

Silab

Probionic Corp.

Nutrignomix Sdn. Bhd.

Stratum Nutrition

Bbt Biotech GmbH

Verdesian Life Sciences

Synbio Tech Inc.

Neo Cremar

