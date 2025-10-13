PacBio HiFi Technology Selected as Core Platform for South Korea’s National Pangenome Project

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ:PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced that its HiFi sequencing technology has been selected as the primary platform for the Korean Pangenome Reference Project, a landmark national initiative led by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), National Institute of Health (KNIH).

The project will generate the first large-scale, telomere-to-telomere quality reference genomes representing the Korean population and integrate the data into the global Human Pangenome Reference Consortium (HPRC). By building a more inclusive and comprehensive reference, the initiative is expected to accelerate discovery of population-specific variants, help improve insights into unexplained diseases, and support the development of precision diagnostics and therapies.

“This project represents a new chapter in capturing the unique genetic diversity of the Korean population and incorporating Korean data into international reference standards,” said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio. “We are proud that our HiFi technology and integrated solutions have been selected for this landmark initiative. This work will serve as a critical foundation for advancing disease and evolutionary research, precision diagnostics and therapeutics, drug and diagnostic development, and the overall healthcare landscape in Korea.”

The Korean Pangenome Project was announced by KNIH on September 5, 2024, as a part of a nationwide commitment to capture the country’s genetic diversity. Following a 2024 pilot that recruited 200 researchers and academic participants, the program is now expanding to include members of the public, with a target of sequencing more than 1,000 whole genomes.

PacBio will provide an integrated sequencing solution across the workflow including:

HiFi whole-genome sequencing (WGS): delivering highly accurate long reads for more than 1,000 anticipated participants

Kinnex full-length RNA analysis: enabling precise transcriptome profiling

CiFi technology for chromosome-scale analysis: detecting structural variants and complex genomic features



This marks the first national pangenome initiative to adopt PacBio’s full technology suite, combining accuracy, completeness, and resolution across DNA and RNA.

