Titan Aviation Leasing Completes Acquisition of One Boeing 777-300ER on Lease to Philippine Airlines

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Aviation Leasing (“Titan”), the joint venture between Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide, and Bain Capital, today announced the acquisition of one Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The aircraft, manufacturer serial number (MSN) 61735, is currently on long-term lease to Philippine Airlines, the flag carrier of the Philippines. Titan will manage the asset.

This acquisition advances Titan's long-haul widebody strategy and supports growth in markets where demand for efficient, high-capacity aircraft remains strong. By acquiring an in-service aircraft on lease to Philippine Airlines, a well-established carrier, Titan adds durable cash flows and deepens its presence in the Asia–Pacific region.

“We are pleased to support the growth of Philippine Airlines,” said Eamonn Forbes, Chief Commercial Officer, Titan Aviation Leasing. “This transaction reflects Titan’s disciplined capital deployment strategy while enhancing geographic and customer diversification.”

The 777-300ER is a highly capable and in-demand aircraft type, with a range of up to approximately 7,370 nautical miles and high-capacity, twin-engine efficiency. That combination lets airlines operate dense, long-haul routes nonstop while maintaining competitive seat-mile economics. Its proven reliability record and commonality within the 777 family also support strong dispatch performance and maintenance efficiency across fleets.

About Titan Aviation Leasing:

Titan Aviation Leasing is a freighter-centric leasing company that provides dry leasing solutions to airlines worldwide. Titan Aviation Leasing’s fleet of cargo aircraft supports customers, including international flag carriers, express operators, e-commerce providers, and regional and domestic carriers. Titan Aviation Leasing’s deep airfreight domain expertise and innovative asset management solutions help customers quickly ramp up their aviation operations while minimizing capital investment.

Titan Aviation Leasing provides management services to the joint venture, including aircraft acquisitions, lease management, passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion oversight, technical expertise, and disposal of aircraft.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777 and 767 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

About Bain Capital:

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world’s leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth & Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit & Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,850 employees, and approximately $185 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com. Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

