6G Communications Optical and Optronic Markets, Opportunities and Technologies Report 2026-2046 | Key 6G Company Profiles and Future Plans

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G Communications Optical and Optronic Opportunities: Markets, Technologies 2026-2046" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Optics and optronics are essential for 6G Communications to succeed. The "6G Communications Optical and Optronic Opportunities" report shows the way. It serves those entering the 6G value chain from investors to operators and particularly suppliers and integrators of those vital optical and optronic materials. Yes, 6G will launch mostly with modified 5G hardware and 5G frequency use, but strong improvements above the physical layer. However, urgently, that must be followed by adding the optics and optronics that galvanises disruptive services and paybacks.

Essential new hardware

6G is set to revolutionize client devices and create novel business models through vastly improved performance. This involves integrating Optical Wireless Communications (OWC), Optical Signal Processing (OSP), photovoltaics for self-powering, Passive Daylight Radiative Cooling (PDRC), and enhanced fiber optics. Much of the infrastructure will need to achieve optical transparency, seamlessly integrating into society's fabric and becoming more widespread.

Pathway to Superior Performance

For 6G to fulfill its promise of substantial parameter improvements during widespread implementation, it requires a suite of optical and optronic advancements. This includes lasers, laser diodes, optronic reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, photonic chips, multijunction solar films, solar drone platforms, optronic transmission lines, optical holography, and multifunctional structural optronic materials designed for smart environments.

New Initiatives & Possibilities

The Executive Summary offers easy-to-understand insights, including 11 SWOT analyses, material and component toolkits, and research success prioritization. It features 48 forecasts with graphical explanations and 16 key conclusions. The introductory chapter highlights lessons from previous wireless generations and stresses the necessity for a dual-phase 6G approach, covering candidate materials and components from stand-alone devices to smart materials and metasurfaces. All chapters provide comprehensive references and insightful evaluations of existing research, running through valuations and the future of optical transparency for 6G.

Detailed Chapter Overviews

Chapter 3 focuses on Optical Wireless Communications, covering the basics and highlighting technologies like Optical Satellite Networks and Non-Terrestrial Networks, essential for 6G's advancement. It explores future innovations in OWC lasers, photodetectors, and optronic equipment, providing infograms and comparison tables.

Chapter 4 delves into Optical Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (ORIS) and optically tuned materials for 6G, examining recent advancements and ongoing challenges.

Chapter 5 explores auxiliary optronic infrastructure, such as solid-state cooling, transparent hardware, and smart windows, defining market gaps where innovation is vital.

Chapter 6 examines Optical Signal Processing advancements, multifunctional photovoltaic applications, Far IR THz waveguides, fiber optics, and optronic sensor integration, all pivotal for 6G's success.

Company Profiles and 6G Progress

The report concludes with an analysis of 40 companies involved in 6G hardware and materials, detailing products, plans, patents, and industry insights for 2025 and 2026.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose and focus of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 17 conclusions for 6G Communications systems and hardware with 10 infograms

1.4 SWOT appraisals

1.5 6G systems, materials and standards roadmaps in six lines 2026-2046

1.6 Market forecasts for 6G materials, hardware, context 2026-2046 in 45 lines, graphs, and explanation

1.6.1 Overview

1.6.2 Optical and optronic 6G materials and device market 2026-2046

1.6.3 6G fully passive metamaterial reflect-array market OWC and total $ billion 2029-2046

1.6.4 Other forecasts 2026-2046, including 6G optronic RIS

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview: lessons and planned 6G hardware anatomy

2.2 How many optical and optronic technologies are essential for 6G success

2.2.1 Overview

2.2.2 Increasing adoption of optics/ optronics for 6G - eight candidates

2.2.3 OWC with fiber optics in a potential Tbps 6G network, adding far IR (THz), near IR, and visible light

2.2.4 Mismatch of planned and researched 6G frequencies may invite usurpers

2.2.5 SWOT appraisal of Optical Wireless Communications for 6G

2.2.6 SWOT appraisal of Visible Light Communication VLC

2.3 Likely radical advances in 6G materials

2.3.1 Strong 6G trend from components-in-a-box to smart materials and metasurfaces with SWOT

2.3.2 The place of metamaterials in 6,G including optical

2.3.3 SWOT appraisal for metamaterials and metasurfaces generally

2.3.4 Electrically-functionalised transparent glass for 6G OTA, T-RIS

2.4 Further reading - academic research examples through 2025 and new market research

3. Optical Wireless Communication infrastructure and client devices for 6G

3.1 Optical Wireless Communication OWC including 2025 research

3.2 Optical 6G Communications, including 2025 research

3.3 Client devices for 6G gain more optical technology

3.4 Future OWC lasers, laser diodes, photodetectors and other OWC photonics revealed in 2025 and 2026 research

4. Optical Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces ORIS and optical tuning for 6G, including advances in 2025

4.1 Overview

4.2 Optical Communication RIS called ORIS with SWOTs and 2025 advances

4.3 ORIS implementation procedures

4.4 Long range, underground, underwater and space OWC: RIS: research advances 2025 and earlier

4.5 Short-range and indoor OWC and its RIS: research advances through 2025 and earlier

4.6 Metalenses for 6G, including advances through 2025

4.7 Mirror array ORIS design and application with 2025 advances

5. Other optical and optronic support for 6G infrastructure and client devices: solid-state radiative cooling, PDRC, transparent hardware, smart windows

5.1 Overview

5.2 Solid-state cooling and temperature control suitable for 6G infrastructure

5.2.1 6G requirements involve many optical thermal solutions

5.2.2 Leading candidate materials and structures compared

5.2.3 Leading optical passive solid-state cooling for 5C to 20C drop 2026-2046

5.2.4 PDRC basics, 10 companies' activity, winning materials in 2025 research, SWOT

5.2.5 Specific optical cooling research advances in 2024 and 2025 relevant to 6G: materials, details

5.2.6 Advanced Radiative Cooling for 6G, including Janus and Anti-Stokes with SWOTs, analysis of 2025 research

5.2.7 Potential for self-cooling lasers and other 6G by optical anti-Stokes fluorescence and Janus effect

6. Optical Signal Processing OSP, photovoltaic,s including as multifunctional 6G infrastructure and client devices, Far IR THz waveguides and cable, fiber optics, optronic sensors

6.1 Overview

6.2 Optical Signal Processing OSP for 6G

6.3 Place of optics and optronics in 6G energy harvesting

6.4 How photovoltaics and variants are very important for 6G

6.5 Design and materials of 6G waveguides and cables with SWOTs and 2025 research advances

6.6 Optronic sensors: photonic, infrared, LIDAR, optoelectronic memtransistors, photoelectric, photovoltaic

7. 40 companies involved in 6G materials and hardware: products, plans, patents, publisher's appraisals: 2025-6

7.1 Overview: Likely 6G hardware landscape with examples of manufacturers and patenting trends, Apple, Intel, Cisco

7.2 AGC Japan

7.3 Airbus Europe

7.4 Alcan Systems Germany

7.5 Alibaba China

7.6 Alphacore USA

7.7 China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, CICT China collaboration

7.8 Ericsson Sweden

7.9 Fractal Antenna Systems USA

7.10 Greenerwave France

7.11 Huawei China

7.12 ITOCHU Japan

7.13 Kymeta Corp. USA

7.14 Kyocera Japan

7.15 Metacept Systems USA

7.16 Metawave USA

7.17 NEC Japan

7.18 Nokia Finland with LG Uplus South Korea

7.19 NTT DoCoMo and NTT Japan

7.20 Orange France

7.21 Panasonic Japan

7.22 Pivotal Commware USA

7.23 Qualcomm USA

7.24 Samsung Electronics South Korea

7.25 Sekisui Japan

7.26 SensorMetrix USA

7.27 SK Telecom South Korea

7.28 Sony Japan

7.29 Teraview USA

7.30 Vivo Mobile Communications China

7.31 VTT Finland

7.32 ZTE China

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdh5ue

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.