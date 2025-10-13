Global Debut: EHang Introduces VT35, a Next-Generation Long-Range Pilotless Passenger eVTOL

HEFEI, China, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) ("EHang" or the "Company"), a global leader in advanced air mobility (AAM) technology, today announced the launch of its new-generation long-range pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the "VT35”.

Building on the foundation of the earlier VT30 prototype, VT35 is an upgraded lift-and-cruise model designed for medium- to long-range applications including intercity, cross-sea, and cross-mountain transportation. With its autonomous flight capability, point-to-point efficiency, and eco-friendly electric propulsion, VT35 is set to play a pivotal role in advancing the low-altitude aerial mobility ecosystem from urban to intercity corridors. This launch not only marks a significant expansion of EHang’s product portfolio, but also represents a new milestone for China’s intelligent manufacturing on the global eVTOL stage.

(Image: EHang's VT35 Long-Range Pilotless eVTOL Aircraft)

The "VT35 Global Debut" launch event took place on October 13, 2025, at Luogang Park in Hefei, Anhui Province. The unveiling ceremony was attended by representatives from the Hefei Municipal Government, customers and suppliers, media and other guests. Distinguished guests include Mr. Yuan Fei, Vice Mayor of Hefei Municipal Government, Mr. Xu Haijun, Deputy Director of the Low-Altitude Economy Division, Anhui Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Mr. Yin Xingke, Deputy General Manager of JAC Group Co., Ltd. Mr. Xu Huawei, Secretary of the Lujiang County Committee, Mr. Li Wei, District Mayor of Baohe District, Hefei, etc. During the event, EHang’s new-generation long-range eVTOL aircraft—VT35—was officially revealed, drawing significant attention for its cutting-edge design and advanced technological features. EHang also announced the official price of the VT35 standard version in the China domestic market, set at RMB6.5 million. Following the comprehensive preliminary design validation and rigorous R&D debugging, VT35 has successfully completed its transition flight test, achieving a critical step in its technical breakthrough. The flight video was unveiled at the launch event.

(Image: EHang's VT35 unveiled at the launch event in Hefei Luogang Park)

VT35 features a tandem-wing layout with a two-seat configuration. It employs eight distributed lift propellers for vertical take-off and landing, transitioning to a pusher propeller and fixed wings for efficient cruise flight. With a fully loaded design range of approximately 200 kilometers, VT35 delivers both long-range capability and compact versatility. Compared to its predecessor VT-30, VT35 maintains superior aerodynamic efficiency and flight stability while achieving a more compact footprint – measuring approximately 8 meters in length and wingspan, and 3 meters in height, with a maximum takeoff weight of 950 kg. This compact design reduces ground operational risks and enhances cost-effectiveness. Notably, VT35 is compatible with existing EH216-S vertiports and can utilize a wide range of urban takeoff and landing sites, including parks, rooftops, parking lots, etc. This interoperability greatly enhances infrastructure utilization and supports seamless intercity air mobility directly between city centers.

Building upon EHang's technological strengths in autonomous flight system, fleet management, and full-redundancy design, and supported by its command-and-control system, standardized vertiports, and charging platforms, VT35 can operate automatically and enable coordinated fleet operations based on pre-set flight routes. It is also equipped with obstacle detection and avoidance, ensuring a high standard of operational safety. It is engineered to transform intercity aerial travel into a safe, routine, and efficient transportation experience—redefining spatial connectivity and unlocking the full potential of the low-altitude economy.

(Image: EHang's VT35 on a vertiport)

In March 2025, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) accepted EHang's type certificate (TC) application for the VT35 eVTOL aircraft. The model is currently undergoing airworthiness certification, with internal testing and experimental flights progressing steadily. Drawing on the successful certification experience of the EH216-S, EHang is applying its proven technical and regulatory insights to streamline VT35’s review and approval process.





(Image: Feng Shuai, Senior Vice President of EHang, delivered the product launch speech for VT35)

VT35 is designed to provide a safer, more efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective solution for both intra-city and intercity transportation needs. It is envisioned to create "one-hour air mobility living circles” across major metropolitan clusters such as the Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta, and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, as well as within bay areas and archipelagos. The operational experience accumulated by EH216-S operators – particularly in obtaining Air Operator Certificates and executing trial commercial operations – provides a valuable foundation for accelerating VT35's commercialization roadmap and operational model. Together, VT35 and EH216-S are expected to work synergistically to build an integrated low-altitude transportation network that supports diverse applications, seamlessly bringing pilotless eVTOLs into everyday life. This ecosystem-oriented approach lays the groundwork for a scalable low-altitude economy driven by aircraft, real-world use cases, and enabling infrastructure.

Furthermore, EHang plans to leverage the VT35 platform for continued innovation, such as developing a tilt-rotor model to expand into more diverse applications.





(Image: Tilt-rotor model of EHang VT35)

At the event, EHang also signed cooperation agreements with Zhejiang Zhiyi UAV Technology Co., Ltd. of Wencheng County, and Hainan Fuma General Aviation Industry Development Co., Ltd, respectively. The parties will collaborate closely on VT35’s purchase, promotion, and operations to jointly advance the development of the low-altitude economy. Currently, a platform company of the Hefei Municipal Government has already placed purchase orders for the VT35 long-range pilotless eVTOL aircraft.

In August 2025, EHang and the Hefei Municipal Government signed an investment cooperation agreement to establish the VT35 series product hub in Hefei, jointly promoting the development of the low-altitude economy ecosystem. In September, Hefei released the Hefei Low-Altitude Economy Development Scenario White Paper, outlining the goals, scenarios, and pathways for low-altitude economic development, and providing solid policy and infrastructure to support for R&D, testing, and application of aircraft like VT35.

(Image: Wang Zhao, COO of EHang, delivered the welcome speech at the product launch event)

Wang Zhao, Chief Operating Officer of EHang, remarked at the event: “Coinciding with the second anniversary of the EH216-S’s Type Certification, VT35’s launch marks the evolution of EHang’s long-range product line and a major milestone towards our advanced air mobility vision. Together with our partners, we will accelerate the commercialization of pilotless eVTOL aircrafts across diverse application scenarios, fostering a new, integrated urban–intercity low-altitude transportation ecosystem.”

(Image: Mr. Yin Xingke, Deputy General Manager of JAC Group, delivered a speech at the product launch event)

Mr. Yin Xingke, Deputy General Manager of JAC Group, commented: “The low-altitude economy represents a convergence of intelligent connectivity, new energy, and advanced manufacturing, as well as a vital platform for industrial collaboration and ecosystem co-creation. We will fully support VT35’s airworthiness certification in Hefei and look forward to its early approval and real-world applications in intercity transport, emergency rescue, and logistics.”

Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of EHang, stated: "Since our founding, EHang has been dedicated to driving disruptive innovation in the urban air mobility industry. From R&D to design, we uphold the highest safety standards and lead the industry’s sustainable development. VT35, together with the urban-focused EH216-S, will form a comprehensive intelligent air mobility network connecting short- to mid-long-range scenarios. Leveraging the EH216-S certification experience, we will expedite VT35’s airworthiness and commercialization processes. As a pioneer in pilotless eVTOL technology, EHang is continuously optimizing aircraft performance and expanding applications to offer the public safer, smarter, and more accessible low-altitude transportation solutions for a greener, shared future in global civil aviation.”

Click the link to watch the introductory video for EHang's VT35 eVTOL Aircraft: https://youtu.be/4pQXqSrevns



About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading advanced air mobility (“AAM”) technology platform company, committed to making safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. The company develops and manufactures a diversified portfolio of pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for a wide range of use cases, including aerial tourism, intra-city transport, intercity travel, logistics and emergency firefighting. Its flagship model, EH216-S, has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, and is now commercially operated under the country’s first Air Operator Certificates for human-carrying eVTOL services. Complementing this, EHang’s VT35 expands its reach into long-range and intercity scenarios, supporting the development of a multi-tiered low-altitude mobility network. By integrating advanced autonomous technologies with scalable operational infrastructure, EHang is redefining how people and goods move—across cities, regions, and natural barriers—shaping the future of air mobility. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

