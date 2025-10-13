Mediacom Internship Program Serving as a Pathway to Management

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications is proud to announce that two former participants in the company’s long-running summer internship program have recently been promoted to Vice President roles.

Ruben Martino has been promoted to Vice President, Finance. After completing Mediacom’s internship program in 2013, Martino returned to the company in 2014 as a financial analyst following his graduation from Binghamton University. Over the years, he has taken on increasing responsibilities within the finance team.

“Coming directly from school, there was plenty to learn about finance, business, and corporate environments,” said Martino. “I was given a lot of exposure to the senior management team at a young age, including Mark Stephan and Jack Griffin, who believed in my capabilities and consistently pushed me toward growth. I am proud of everything I’ve accomplished so far and am incredibly thankful for all the support that our Chairman and CEO, Rocco B. Commisso and Mediacom have invested in me over the years.”

Manvinder Singh has been promoted to Vice President, Data Warehouse, where he now leads Mediacom’s enterprise data strategy. His areas of focus include data engineering, cloud architecture, analytics, machine learning, automation, and enterprise reporting.

After earning his master’s degree from Marist College, Singh joined the Data Warehouse team at Mediacom as a full-time developer. “From the very start, I was fortunate to be mentored by Joseph Commisso, who created the first internal data warehouse at Mediacom and helped shape my career path,” said Singh.

Mediacom’s paid internship program has successfully prepared over 150 students to enter the workforce in various industries following graduation, despite a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mediacom is proud to continuously support and provide pathways for the next generation of talent.

"Since launching our internship program in 2007, we've remained committed to fostering young talent and providing meaningful, hands-on experience in the telecommunications industry,” said Italia Commisso Weinand, Mediacom’s EVP of Programming and Human Resources.

