Ireland Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 | Over 48,000 Racks to Expand to 1,80,000 in Coming Years

Explore the comprehensive Ireland data center market portfolio, offering detailed insights into 37 existing and 21 upcoming colocation facilities across key locations, including Dublin, Cork, and Belfast. Gain vital information on current and future IT load capacity, white-floor space, and pricing for retail and wholesale colocation services. Stay ahead with market highlights noting projected IT power capacity exceeding 1,300+ MW. Key players like Echelon, Art Data Centres, and GreenScale lead upcoming capacity expansions.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Upcoming IT power capacity in Ireland is around 1,300+ MW, which is over 3x the current existing capacity.

Echelon Data Centres, Art Data Centres, and GreenScale are the major contributors to upcoming capacity. Digital Realty, K2 Data Centres, and Equinix are the largest data center operators in the country today.

Upcoming rack capacity is close to 1,80,000 while existing rack capacity stands at around 48,000.

This database product covers the Ireland data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 21 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Ennis, Meath, North Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (DB3 or Citywest Data Center.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (21 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Ireland data center market database include:

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Art Data Centres
  • Atlantic Hub
  • Avaio
  • BT Ireland
  • Cork Internet eXchange
  • CyrusOne
  • Digital Realty
  • Echelon Data Centers
  • EdgeConneX
  • Eircom
  • Energia Data Centre
  • EngineNode
  • Equinix
  • Google
  • GreenScale
  • Herbata
  • JCD Group
  • K2 Data Centres
  • Keppel Data Centres
  • Microsoft
  • Prescient Data Centres
  • Pure Data Center
  • ServeCentric
  • Sungard Availability Services
  • T5 Data Centers
  • Universal Developers (AWS)
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Viatel

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

