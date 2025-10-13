Ireland Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 | Over 48,000 Racks to Expand to 1,80,000 in Coming Years

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Upcoming IT power capacity in Ireland is around 1,300+ MW, which is over 3x the current existing capacity.

Echelon Data Centres, Art Data Centres, and GreenScale are the major contributors to upcoming capacity. Digital Realty, K2 Data Centres, and Equinix are the largest data center operators in the country today.

Upcoming rack capacity is close to 1,80,000 while existing rack capacity stands at around 48,000.

This database product covers the Ireland data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 21 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Ennis, Meath, North Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (DB3 or Citywest Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (21 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Ireland data center market database include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Art Data Centres

Atlantic Hub

Avaio

BT Ireland

Cork Internet eXchange

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centers

EdgeConneX

Eircom

Energia Data Centre

EngineNode

Equinix

Google

GreenScale

Herbata

JCD Group

K2 Data Centres

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

Prescient Data Centres

Pure Data Center

ServeCentric

Sungard Availability Services

T5 Data Centers

Universal Developers (AWS)

Vantage Data Centers

Viatel

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

