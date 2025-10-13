1 Day Maximising Value and Successfully Protecting Your Trade Mark Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: Nov 3, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maximising Value and Successfully Protecting Your Trade Mark Training Course (Nov 3, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's brand-driven world, trade marks are among the most valuable assets a business can own. This training course is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills to not only maximise the value of their trade marks but also to safeguard them effectively.

Understanding the critical role that trade marks play in establishing and maintaining a strong market presence is essential to any successful brand strategy. The expert trainer will explore why trade marks are vital to business success, how to determine the value of your trade mark, and what factors contribute to creating a strong, distinctive brand.

You'll learn how to assess whether your trade mark is truly fit for purpose in today's competitive landscape, ensuring it has the legal strength and relevance to protect your brand identity over time. Additionally, the course will cover the essential steps for preventing the loss of trade mark rights, helping you avoid the common pitfalls that can lead to costly challenges.

You'll gain insights into effectively managing your trade mark portfolio to maximise brand value, maintain competitive advantage, and protect your assets from infringement. This course offers the tools and knowledge you need to strengthen and secure your trade mark assets for long-term business success.

Benefits of attending

Understand the importance and benefits of registered trade marks

the importance and benefits of registered trade marks Identify the primary markets when you need to register your trade mark

the primary markets when you need to register your trade mark Get to grips with how to determine the value of your trade mark

with how to determine the value of your trade mark Learn what makes a strong trade mark

what makes a strong trade mark Discuss how to ensure your trade mark is strong and fit for purpose

how to ensure your trade mark is strong and fit for purpose Examine the best ways to prevent loss of rights

Who Should Attend:

IP lawyers

In-house lawyers

Trade mark lawyers

Trade mark managers

IP managers

Brand managers

IPR and legal assistants

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:





Why are trade marks important?

Identify the reasons

Why it's important to register your trademark

Identify primary markets in which to protect your trademark

Determining the value of your trademark

Methods for valuing IP

Discuss goodwill

Supporting checklists

What makes a strong trademark?

Discuss qualities of a strong trademark

How to create a strong trademark

Examples

Is your trademark fit for purpose?

Goods/services registered

Products/services offered

Expansion

Maintaining rights

Competition/market

How to prevent loss of rights

Best practice for managing your trade marks

Proof of use

Renewal

Enforcement

Speakers:



Joanna Emery

CEO

Pure Ideas Ltd



Joanna Emery, Head of Pure Ideas and Group Formalities at Pure Ideas Ltd, is an intellectual property specialist with over a decade of experience. She has worked in various industries from US defence, water, financial and the FMCG sector. During her career she has gained knowledge in all areas of intellectual property law as well as gaining experience in corporate transactions and social media. JoAnna has worked as a paralegal in the US and England in both corporate and private practice firms. She is a certified legal assistant specialist in intellectual property in the US and a Fellow of the Institute of Paralegals in the UK.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6whzb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.