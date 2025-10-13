Data Center Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Forecast Report 2025-2032 | Two-phase Cooling Technology Gains Traction Despite High Costs

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Immersion Cooling Fluids Market by Technology, Data Center Type, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center immersion cooling fluids market is set for substantial growth, expanding from USD 0.19 billion in 2025 to USD 0.84 billion by 2032, with a robust CAGR of 23.9% during this period.

Factors such as the increased requirement for efficient thermal management in cloud computing, high-performance computing, and business data centers are spearheading this growth. The movement towards rapid digitization and data-heavy applications further fuels the demand for scalable and reliable heat dissipation systems.

Fluorocarbon-Based Fluids Predicted to Hold Significant Market Share

During the forecast period, fluorocarbon-based fluids are expected to represent the second-largest market share due to their superior dielectric properties, thermal stability, and efficient heat transfer capabilities. These fluids find application in high-density systems like hyperscale and HPC data centers, where uniform cooling is vital. However, their widespread use is moderated by cost concerns and higher environmental impact, including global warming potential, compared to mineral oil-based alternatives.

Two-Phase Cooling Holds Substantial Technological Share

Two-phase cooling is projected to occupy the second-largest technological market share. Despite offering enhanced thermal management and power efficiency, its broader adoption is challenged by considerable initial investments and necessary infrastructural adaptations. This cooling method is particularly effective for high-density, mission-critical computing data centers dealing with intensive applications such as AI and HPC, requiring optimal energy efficiency amid high heat loads.

Cryptocurrency Mining Data Centers Account for Significant Share

This sector is anticipated to be the second-largest share-holder in the data center type segment, largely driven by the demand for powerful, scalable infrastructures to support cryptocurrency mining operations. The cryptocurrency boom has heightened the need for purpose-built data centers that utilize innovative cooling and energy-saving technologies, essential for the economic viability of high-volume mining.

Profile of Primary Participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 35%, Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-level - 30%, Director Level - 40%, Others - 30%

By Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 35%, South America - 5%, Middle East & Africa - 5%

Key players in the market include Chemours Company (US), FUCHS SE (Germany), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Submer (Spain), and Inventec Performance Chemicals (France). These companies are enhancing their market share through strategies such as acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and agreements.

Research Coverage and Insights:

The report segments the data center immersion cooling fluids market by technology, type, data center type, and region, while examining the main factors influencing growth, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It profiles the competitive landscape extensively, analyzing strategic moves like expansions, partnerships, and new product launches.

This report is invaluable for both market leaders and new entrants, providing detailed approximations of segment revenue, insights into the competitive landscape, and guidance on effective market strategies. It serves as a crucial tool to understand market dynamics, drivers, and challenges, enabling informed decision-making.

Key Insights:

Evaluation of primary drivers such as the expanding data center market and increasing penetration of liquid cooling technology.

Restraints like the need for technology development for PFAS-free two-phase immersion cooling fluids.

Opportunities including the growth of AI-based mega data centers and demand for environmentally-friendly cooling technologies.

Challenges from competitive direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology and associated maintenance and cost hurdles.

Detailed competitive assessment of market leaders such as Chemours Company, FUCHS SE, Submer, and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Expanding Data Center Market Rising Use of Liquid Cooling Technology in Data Centers Boosts Demand for Dtc and Immersion Cooling Fluids Increasing Server Rack Density

Restraints Technology Under Development for Two-Phase Pfas-Free Fluids for Immersion Cooling Slower Adoption in Data Center Applications

Opportunities Growing Installation of AI-based Mega Data Centers Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions Data Center Owners and Operators Face Growing Pressure to Lower Carbon Footprint Increasing Demand for Environment-Friendly Fluid Technology, Such as Pfas-Free and Bio-based Fluids

Challenges Competition from DTC Liquid Cooling Technology Maintenance Challenges and Cost Burden in Immersion Cooling for Data Centers



