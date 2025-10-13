Evolve Payment Wins Award For Solving Cannabis Industry’s Payment Problem

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As legalization expands across the U.S., including Minnesota, many consumers are surprised to learn that credit card payments are still prohibited at dispensaries. The complexity of this financial environment is what makes the work of Don Raleigh III, Revenue Operations Manager at Evolve Payment (a division of Evolve Systems), so critical. Because cannabis remains federally illegal, businesses face major challenges operating within compliant financial systems, but Raleigh's leadership in this space was recently recognized when he was named Top Payments Leader for the Cannabis Industry by the National Payments, Banking & Compliance (PBC) Conference.

The national honor recognizes his leadership in developing transparent, compliant, and scalable payment systems for cannabis businesses. His work helps dispensaries and Level I cannabis-related businesses—including lab testers, distributors, manufacturers, and packagers—stay fully aligned with state and federal regulations in one of the most complex financial environments in the U.S.

“This award isn’t about me,” said Raleigh. “It’s about Minnesotans bringing credibility, structure, and opportunity to the cannabis industry. What started as grassroots work here at home is now making waves nationally.”

Raleigh’s work is now serving as a model for other states, helping financial institutions and policymakers navigate regulatory barriers from California to New York.

The PBC Conference is the leading national forum for regulators, innovators, and financial leaders shaping the future of cannabis finance.

Raleigh’s recognition also reflects the leadership of Marnie Ochs-Raleigh, CEO of Evolve Systems and co-leader of Evolve Payment. “Don’s recognition reflects the values we hold at Evolve—integrity, transparency, and a deep commitment to industries that need trusted partners,” said Ochs-Raleigh.

With over a decade in payment processing and six years focused on cannabis, Raleigh has helped position Minnesota as a national hub for innovation in regulated-industry finance—with lessons extending to healthcare, sustainability, and emerging financial technologies.

Founded in St. Paul, Evolve Systems has spent 23 years helping businesses reduce costs and improve cash flow through innovative payment solutions. Its regulated-industry division, Evolve Payment, designs scalable systems that empower businesses—including those in the cannabis sector—to operate profitably and with confidence.

