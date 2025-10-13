Selecting the Best Scientific Journal for Your Research Training Course: Ensuring Alignment with Your Study's Scope, Audience, and Academic Goals (ONLINE EVENT: November 10, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Selecting the Best Scientific Journal for Your Research Training Course (Nov 10, 2025)" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This session offers a detailed guide to selecting the most appropriate scientific journal for your research, ensuring alignment with your study's scope, audience, and academic goals.
Participants will learn how to distinguish between predatory journals, which lack rigorous peer review standards, and authentic, reputable journals that uphold academic integrity. Additionally, the session provides practical strategies for navigating journal indexing systems, understanding their significance in journal credibility, and effectively using journal selector tools to streamline the publication process and maximise research impact.
Benefits of attending
- Assess journal metrics like Impact Factor, CiteScore, and SJR Score for journal selection
- Recognise and avoid predatory journals by understanding their characteristics and red flags
- Understand journal indexing and selector tools
Certifications:
- CPD: 1.5 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered:
Criteria for selection journals
- Relevance to the research topic
- Journal scope, readership and publication frequency
- Turnaround time and acceptance rate
- Cost considerations (publications fees, waivers)
Predatory journals vs. authentic journals
- Defining predatory journals
- Red flags for predatory journals
- Authentic journals characteristics
Journal indexing
- Indexing platforms: PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science
- Importance of indexing for visibility and credibility
Journal selector tools
- Online tools and databases
- Best practices for using journal selector tools effectively
