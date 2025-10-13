Selecting the Best Scientific Journal for Your Research Training Course: Ensuring Alignment with Your Study's Scope, Audience, and Academic Goals (ONLINE EVENT: November 10, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Selecting the Best Scientific Journal for Your Research Training Course (Nov 10, 2025)" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This session offers a detailed guide to selecting the most appropriate scientific journal for your research, ensuring alignment with your study's scope, audience, and academic goals.

Participants will learn how to distinguish between predatory journals, which lack rigorous peer review standards, and authentic, reputable journals that uphold academic integrity. Additionally, the session provides practical strategies for navigating journal indexing systems, understanding their significance in journal credibility, and effectively using journal selector tools to streamline the publication process and maximise research impact.

Benefits of attending

Assess journal metrics like Impact Factor, CiteScore, and SJR Score for journal selection

Recognise and avoid predatory journals by understanding their characteristics and red flags

Understand journal indexing and selector tools

Certifications:

CPD: 1.5 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Criteria for selection journals

Relevance to the research topic

Journal scope, readership and publication frequency

Turnaround time and acceptance rate

Cost considerations (publications fees, waivers)

Predatory journals vs. authentic journals

Defining predatory journals

Red flags for predatory journals

Authentic journals characteristics

Journal indexing

Indexing platforms: PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science

Importance of indexing for visibility and credibility

Journal selector tools

Online tools and databases

Best practices for using journal selector tools effectively

For more information about this journal visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ks8vvi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.