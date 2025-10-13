UK New Data (Use and Access) Bill Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: Dec 1, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The New Data (Use and Access) Bill Training Course (Dec 1, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new Data (Use and Access) Bill amends the UK GDPR, the 2018 Data Protection Act and the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations in many respects, not least of which are the bringing in of changes to individual rights, allowable reasons to process data, purpose limitation, legitimate interests, cookies, web scraping, deepfakes, and automated decision-making - to name just a few!

The expert speaker will take you through the implications of the new Data (Use and Access) Bill and how this applies to your business. It also introduces access to smart data, digitisation of the Births and Deaths Register and an electronic National Asset Register.

This course will cover in detail:

The clauses in the Bill at the time of the training (right up to date!)

How the clauses amend the UK GDPR, the Data Protection Act 2018 and the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations

A consideration of changes to the UK's 'adequacy' finding by the EU due in June 2025

Elements from the UK Data Protection & Digital Information Bill and the government consultation on reform that made it into the Bill - and those that did not, with reasons why

The changes being discussed and the latest position

Benefits of attending

Get to grips with the clauses in the new Data (Use and Access) Bill

Understand the implications of the new Bill in relation to UK GDPR

Learn about the changes to lawful grounds for processing data

Understand how the Bill introduces access to smart data

Receive insights on how this Bill might affect your business and what steps you need to take now to be prepared for the changes

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Compliance officers

Board members

Marketing professionals

Certifications:

CPD: 1.5 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Speakers:



Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP



Mark Westonhas run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024. He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.



Expertise: Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.



Clients: Just some of Mark's more well-known clients include Elstree Film Studios, RTL Group S.A., Sykes Cottages, Retailcorp Brands LLC, The Gulf Marketing Group, Moneynetint Limited and the BBC.



