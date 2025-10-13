



TDC NET A/S – Publication of Second Prospectus Supplement





Copenhagen, 13 October 2025: TDC NET A/S (TDC NET) today announces that the Second Supplement dated 13 October 2025 (the “Second Prospectus Supplement”) to the Base Prospectus dated 22 April 2025 relating to TDC NET’s EUR 3,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme has been approved by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier.

The Second Prospectus Supplement is, subject to certain restrictions, available on TDC NET’s Investor Relations website (https://tdcnet.com/investor-relations) and on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.luxse.com).

This notification is made by Frederik Wagner, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations.

