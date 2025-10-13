AI in Construction Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2032, Profiles of Autodesk, Procore Technologies, Trimble, Oracle, Bentley Systems, Hexagon, Nemetschek, IBM, Microsoft, SAP

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Construction Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in Construction Market expanded from USD 863.67 million in 2024 to USD 1.08 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 25.24%. Current forecasts anticipate the market will reach USD 5.22 billion by 2032.

The AI in Construction Market is rapidly transforming how organizations manage projects, achieve operational efficiency, and address modern expectations for safety and sustainability. Senior decision-makers navigating this evolving landscape are leveraging AI-driven technology to unlock new value, responsibly manage risk, and boost overall performance at both project and enterprise levels.

This robust pace is propelled by the adoption of intelligent automation, greater regulatory focus, and organizational demand for data-driven solutions. Companies accelerating digital transformation are responding more effectively to changing project conditions, resolving process inefficiencies, and managing risk within complex project environments. As industry expectations evolve, organizations prioritize adaptation, fueling continuous innovation and intensified competition in the sector.

Tariff Impact and Strategic Sourcing Shifts

Recent U.S. tariff changes are influencing procurement practices, prompting construction organizations to build regional supplier networks and leverage AI to manage market and supply chain fluctuations.

Digital scenario planning is now central to optimizing logistics, minimizing delays at international borders, and maintaining delivery schedules in a time of shifting regulatory challenges.

Conclusion

This report equips decision-makers with clear, actionable insights to guide technology investments and operational strategies, ensuring projects deliver high performance and lasting value across the construction lifecycle.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

AI-powered automation is redefining project delivery models, enabling organizations to optimize resource allocation and shift risk management practices.

Digital twins and predictive analytics are making decisions more informed and transparent, minimizing costly errors and allowing for proactive intervention at early stages.

Integration of robotics with sensor networks is elevating productivity levels, reinforcing safety monitoring, and strengthening compliance with stringent environmental and operational standards.

Cloud-based IT frameworks are critical for collaboration among distributed teams, offering accelerated data sharing and agile adaptation to evolving project needs.

Comprehensive solution portfolios are addressing requirements from major infrastructure projects to custom engineering demands, simplifying public-private partnerships and fostering measurable improvements.

Scope & Segmentation of the AI in Construction Market

Solutions: Drones, connected construction equipment, and sensor technologies support deployment across a spectrum of use cases. Consulting, implementation, and technical support bolster operational success, while perpetual and subscription-based software models enable alignment with diverse financial strategies.

Drones, connected construction equipment, and sensor technologies support deployment across a spectrum of use cases. Consulting, implementation, and technical support bolster operational success, while perpetual and subscription-based software models enable alignment with diverse financial strategies. Applications: Predictive maintenance, real-time asset tracking, advanced 3D and 4D modeling, and 5D cost estimation drive value across every stage of a construction project's lifecycle. Firms rely on these for risk assessment, compliance monitoring, incident response, and enhanced asset management practices.

Predictive maintenance, real-time asset tracking, advanced 3D and 4D modeling, and 5D cost estimation drive value across every stage of a construction project's lifecycle. Firms rely on these for risk assessment, compliance monitoring, incident response, and enhanced asset management practices. Technologies: Computer vision powers image analytics, expert systems automate intricate workflows, IoT-enabled devices support continuous operations insight, and machine learning fuels actionable predictions. Robotics, such as autonomous vehicles and drones, and natural language processing further advance productivity and communications.

Computer vision powers image analytics, expert systems automate intricate workflows, IoT-enabled devices support continuous operations insight, and machine learning fuels actionable predictions. Robotics, such as autonomous vehicles and drones, and natural language processing further advance productivity and communications. Deployment Modes: Hybrid, private, and public cloud platforms enable flexible adoption strategies. Some firms select on-premises solutions-including private data centers-to address specific security or compliance needs while embracing cloud benefits for scalability.

Hybrid, private, and public cloud platforms enable flexible adoption strategies. Some firms select on-premises solutions-including private data centers-to address specific security or compliance needs while embracing cloud benefits for scalability. End Users: The market includes architects, civil and MEP engineering teams, building owners, facility managers, government bodies, and both general and specialized contractors, each seeking improved project delivery, transparency, and asset oversight.

The market includes architects, civil and MEP engineering teams, building owners, facility managers, government bodies, and both general and specialized contractors, each seeking improved project delivery, transparency, and asset oversight. Regions: Coverage spans the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Variations in regulatory frameworks, digital infrastructure, and adoption rates affect investment decisions and drive technology uptake, with the United States, China, India, Germany, and Brazil representing significant activity hubs.

Why This Report Matters

Delivers a practical roadmap for adopting AI in construction, allowing leadership teams to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and enhance compliance outcomes.

Supports strategic decision-making by benchmarking prominent regional and global solutions providers, facilitating targeted growth initiatives in line with market realities.

Provides organizations with actionable intelligence on digital adoption and innovation trends, clarifying opportunities for strategic positioning in construction technology.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights



Integration of generative design algorithms to optimize structural components and material usage

Deployment of autonomous heavy machinery with AI-enabled obstacle detection for site safety

Implementation of predictive maintenance platforms leveraging IoT sensors and machine learning

Real-time progress tracking through AI-driven computer vision and drone-based site monitoring

Use of natural language processing tools for automated permit application and compliance management

Application of digital twin technology combined with AI simulations for construction planning and risk mitigation

