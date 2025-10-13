Vision Care: Global Market Report 2025 | Leading Vision Care Companies Spotlighted: Profiles of EssilorLuxottica, Alcon, and More

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vision Care: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes and segments the global vision care market by product type. It also provides insights into key emerging trends and potential growth drivers. The study focuses on product types such as eyeglass lenses, contact lenses, intraocular lenses (IOLs) and others.







The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. It evaluates the market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting product and performance enhancement innovations. The study concludes with an analysis of major market players and their offerings.



Also included are global revenue ($ million) for the base year of 2024, estimated revenue for 2025 and data for the forecast period 2026 through 2030.



Report Scope

109 data tables and 49 additional tables

A brief overview of the global markets for vision care products and related technologies

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, including projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for vision care, and market share analysis by product type with major regions and countries involved

Insights into the market potential for vision care devices, opportunities and restraints, regulatory updates, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies and ESG trends of the market

Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances

Descriptive profiles of the leading global companies, including EssilorLuxottica, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bausch+Lomb., and CooperVision

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $75.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Future Outlook

Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Global Economic Growth

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Market for Global Vision Care

Impact of the Ukraine-Russia War on the Vision Care Industry

Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Technological Innovation in Lens Materials, Diagnostic Tools (AI, OCT) and Advanced Procedures Expanding Distribution Channels (Including Online Retailers and Clinic Networks) Increasing Prevalence of Vision Disorders and Growing Aging Population

Market Restraints High Cost of Advanced Vision Products and Procedures Counterfeit and Low-Quality Vision Products Stringent Government Regulations

Market Opportunities Expansion in Emerging Markets Digital Health and Teleoptometry Expansion



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

U.S.

EU

Japan

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Autofocus Smart Glasses

Infrared Super-Vision Contact Lenses and Smart Contact Lenses

Robotic and Laser-Assisted Surgery

Patent Analysis Patents, by Year Patents, by Top Jurisdiction Patents, by Leading Inventor

Key Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Vision Care, by Product Type

Eyeglass Lenses Contact Lenses Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Others

Geographic Breakdown

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa (MEA) South America



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Vision Care: ESG Perspective

Understanding the ESG Data

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Alcon Inc.

Bausch + Lomb

Biel Glasses S.L.

Coopervision

Essilorluxottica

Hoya Corp.

Innovega

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Menicon

Myoptechs

New World Medical Inc.

Ocusoft

Rodenstock GmbH

Viewell.Inc.

Zeiss

