Vision Care: Global Market Report 2025 | Leading Vision Care Companies Spotlighted: Profiles of EssilorLuxottica, Alcon, and More

This report analyzes and segments the global vision care market by product type. It also provides insights into key emerging trends and potential growth drivers. The study focuses on product types such as eyeglass lenses, contact lenses, intraocular lenses (IOLs) and others.
The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. It evaluates the market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting product and performance enhancement innovations. The study concludes with an analysis of major market players and their offerings.
Also included are global revenue ($ million) for the base year of 2024, estimated revenue for 2025 and data for the forecast period 2026 through 2030.
Report Scope
- 109 data tables and 49 additional tables
- A brief overview of the global markets for vision care products and related technologies
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, including projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for vision care, and market share analysis by product type with major regions and countries involved
- Insights into the market potential for vision care devices, opportunities and restraints, regulatory updates, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies and ESG trends of the market
- Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances
- Descriptive profiles of the leading global companies, including EssilorLuxottica, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bausch+Lomb., and CooperVision
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|156
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$75.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$98 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors
- Global Economic Growth
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Market for Global Vision Care
- Impact of the Ukraine-Russia War on the Vision Care Industry
- Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Technological Innovation in Lens Materials, Diagnostic Tools (AI, OCT) and Advanced Procedures
- Expanding Distribution Channels (Including Online Retailers and Clinic Networks)
- Increasing Prevalence of Vision Disorders and Growing Aging Population
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Advanced Vision Products and Procedures
- Counterfeit and Low-Quality Vision Products
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Market Opportunities
- Expansion in Emerging Markets
- Digital Health and Teleoptometry Expansion
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- U.S.
- EU
- Japan
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Autofocus Smart Glasses
- Infrared Super-Vision Contact Lenses and Smart Contact Lenses
- Robotic and Laser-Assisted Surgery
- Patent Analysis
- Patents, by Year
- Patents, by Top Jurisdiction
- Patents, by Leading Inventor
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Vision Care, by Product Type
- Eyeglass Lenses
- Contact Lenses
- Intraocular Lenses (IOLs)
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Vision Care: ESG Perspective
- Understanding the ESG Data
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- Alcon Inc.
- Bausch + Lomb
- Biel Glasses S.L.
- Coopervision
- Essilorluxottica
- Hoya Corp.
- Innovega
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Menicon
- Myoptechs
- New World Medical Inc.
- Ocusoft
- Rodenstock GmbH
- Viewell.Inc.
- Zeiss
