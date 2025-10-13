What Is Pepe Rider ($PERID)? The Degen Meme Token Fueling Ethereum’s Bull Run — Over $1 Million Raised in Presale

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Ethereum smashes past $4,900 in 2025, the crypto market is heating up with strong belief that $ETH will climb even higher. At the center of this excitement is Pepe Rider ($PERID) — the meme token built to reward true believers with milestone $ETH airdrops and deflationary burns as $ETH charges toward $10K.





Described as “The Degen Meme of Ethereum”, Pepe Rider merges meme culture with on-chain mechanics that celebrate ETH’s climb. Unlike traditional meme tokens that rely purely on hype, Pepe Rider’s smart contract is wired to reward holders with real $ETH airdrops and burn tokens as Ethereum hits major price levels.

It’s meme energy, but with measurable upside. And the community has noticed: in just over a day, Pepe Rider’s presale raised over $1 million, signaling massive early interest and confidence in the project’s model.

Ethereum’s Supercycle: The Perfect Storm

Ethereum’s ecosystem remains the heartbeat of Web3 — powering DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and enterprise adoption.

Now, with $ETH reclaiming its all-time high and institutional money flooding in, analysts expect an Ethereum-led supercycle.

Key narratives driving this momentum include:

- Institutional inflows and ETH ETF anticipation

- L2 network expansion (Arbitrum, Optimism, Base)

- Nation-state blockchain adoption

- A surge in meme liquidity across the Ethereum network

Pepe Rider fits perfectly into this environment — a meme token designed to rise with $ETH. As Ethereum pumps, Pepe Rider rewards the believers through $ETH airdrops and progressive supply burns.

When $ETH rises, $PERID ignites.

The Idea Behind Pepe Rider

Pepe Rider was created with a simple but powerful vision:

“If Ethereum pumps, the community should win too.”

Instead of being just another speculative memecoin, Pepe Rider adds tangible mechanics to its meme narrative. Every time Ethereum crosses a new price milestone, Pepe Rider holders benefit from $ETH airdrops and progressive token burns. It’s meme energy, but with measurable upside.

Core Features That Define Pepe Rider

- Real $ETH Airdrops: Holders earn real $ETH whenever Ethereum hits major price milestones: $6K, $8K, and $10K.

- Deflationary Supply: At $5K, $7K, and $9K ETH, 3% of the $PERID token supply is permanently burned. Scarcity rises as $ETH climbs.

- Community-Powered Meme Energy: Pepe Rider is not just about speculation, it’s about creating a fun, viral ecosystem where memes, rewards, and Ethereum believers unite.

- Simple, Transparent Mechanics: On-chain burns and publicly verifiable airdrops ensure fairness, transparency, and long-term trust.

Roadmap: From Meme to Movement

Pepe Rider’s roadmap is designed for long-term hype and community growth:

- Phase 1: Community Cultivation

Launch of official channels, meme campaigns, and narrative building.

- Phase 2: Token Distribution & Ecosystem Setup

Presale, token deployment, staking dashboard, and community expansion.

- Phase 3: Milestone Celebrations

$ETH price-linked burns and $ETH airdrops, exchange listings, and scaling of meme-driven virality.

$PERID Token Design and Mechanisms

Pepe Rider’s tokenomics are built for momentum — combining community rewards with progressive scarcity.

With a capped supply of 10B $PERID, the project uses milestone-based burns and airdrops to make every $ETH rally boost both value and rarity.

Fully audited by Coinsult , Pepe Rider ties its growth directly to Ethereum’s performance — one of the few meme tokens truly aligned with the strongest blockchain ecosystem.

As $ETH climbs, Pepe Rider’s supply shrinks while holders earn real $ETH rewards.

With Ethereum’s rally fueled by institutional inflows, L2 expansion, and ETF hype, Pepe Rider transforms that macro momentum into a community-powered upside machine.

Viral Momentum: Pepe Rider Captures Global Attention

The Pepe Rider presale has quickly become one of the most talked-about launches of 2025. Within hours of going live, the project raised $100K in the first hour, $500K in five hours, and an astonishing $1M in just over a day.

This explosive growth demonstrates the overwhelming confidence of the community. Degens, $ETH maxis, and meme coin enthusiasts alike are rallying around Pepe Rider’s narrative: a token that turns Ethereum’s bull run into real rewards and meme-fueled scarcity.

The hype has spread across social media, with countless memes, discussions, and FOMO-driven speculation pushing Pepe Rider into the spotlight. What started as a meme has become a movement that no one in crypto can ignore.

How to Join the Pepe Rider Presale

Becoming part of Pepe Rider presale is simple:

1. Set Up a Wallet – Use MetaMask or any Web3 wallet.

2. Get ETH, USDT, or BNB – Buy with card or exchange.

3. Connect at https://peperider.com – Join the live presale and secure $PERID.

4.HODL & Meme – Track $ETH milestones, wait for airdrops, and enjoy the chaos.

Pro tip: Early presale entrants secure the lowest entry prices and the biggest upside.

Outlook and Access

Ethereum is gearing up for its biggest bull run, and Pepe Rider is ready to ride the wave. With real mechanics like milestone $ETH airdrops and deflationary burns, it’s more than a meme — it’s a movement.

For $ETH maxis, it’s extra exposure. For degens, it’s a potential 150x rocket. As $ETH smashes past $5K, $6K, and beyond, Pepe Rider is set to be the flagship meme token of 2025.

Don’t just watch the $ETH pump — ride it with $PERID.

About Pepe Rider

Pepe Rider ($PERID) is the first meme token built to ride Ethereum’s bull run with real utility. It rewards holders with ETH airdrops at key ETH price milestones and fuels scarcity with progressive token burns. Backed by meme culture and Ethereum’s growth, Pepe Rider is designed to be fun, viral, and rewarding.

Follow Pepe Rider ($PERID) for ongoing updates and community engagement here:

Website | X | Telegram | Instagram | Youtube

Media Contact

- Contact Person: Nasser Alremeithi

- Email: pump@peperider.com

- Website: https://peperider.com/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Pepe Rider. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

