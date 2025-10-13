Telos Corporation to Deliver First Enterprise-Wide Federal Deployment of Xacta.ai

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that a U.S. federal agency will be the first to deploy Xacta.ai™ enterprise-wide, further advancing the company’s AI-driven governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform.

The agency, an existing Telos customer, will integrate Xacta.ai across its enterprise environment, leveraging intelligent workflows, real-time insights, and automated compliance mapping. This implementation, which follows the recent launch of Xacta.ai, reinforces Telos’ leadership in cyber GRC and signals excitement among existing customers.

“Our first full enterprise federal deployment of Xacta.ai marks a major inflection point for Telos,” said John B. Wood, Chairman and CEO. “It demonstrates that our AI vision is operational at mission scale – and it motivates us to move all enterprise customers onto the next generation of intelligent cyber GRC technology.”

Xacta.ai combines decades of compliance expertise with machine learning to deliver intelligent, adaptive workflows that reduce manual effort and accelerate authorization timelines. In testing, Xacta.ai has shortened compliance tasks from months to days and generated implementation statements in minutes rather than hours.

“As regulatory and cybersecurity pressures intensify, organizations need cyber GRC solutions that think as fast as they protect,” said Wood. “Xacta.ai turns compliance into actionable intelligence.”

Xacta.ai is now available within the Xacta platform. To learn how your organization can save time, accelerate compliance and reduce cyber risk, visit https://www.telos.com/offerings/xacta-ai.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

