Women Road Warriors Named Best Female Empowerment Talk Show in the USA

New York, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women Road Warriors, the acclaimed women’s empowerment talk show hosted by Shelley M. Johnson and Kathy Tuccaro, has been honored with the 2025 Global Excellence Award from Acquisition International Magazine (AI) as the Best Female Empowerment Talk Show – USA.





This recognition marks the second major accolade from Acquisition International Magazine within a year. Earlier, Shelley M. Johnson was named Most Empowering Podcast Host – USA, and Kathy Tuccaro received the Excellence Award for Female Empowerment Podcasting in the AI 2025 Influential Businesswoman Awards.

Since 2018, Acquisition International’s Global Excellence Awards have celebrated organizations and individuals who redefine innovation, leadership, and positive impact across industries. Recipients are selected through a merit-based process by an impartial panel that identifies outstanding achievement and commitment to progress. The publication describes its mission as highlighting “the people, products, and services that can fundamentally change things for the better.”

“Kathy and I are super elated with this second award from Acquisition International Magazine in less than a year,” said Shelley Johnson, co-host and executive producer of Women Road Warriors. “This is a serious affirmation that we’re accomplishing what we set out to do—to empower women with valuable information and interviews. There can be no greater compliment than knowing we’re making a positive change through our program that features celebrities and experts who inspire women and future generations. We’re privileged to be recognized on a global level and to be called out as leaders in the USA. We look forward to continuing to be vanguards of empowerment for women. Thank you again, Acquisition International.”

About Women Road Warriors

Women Road Warriors is a multiple award-winning women’s empowerment talk show hosted by Shelley Johnson and Kathy Tuccaro, featuring trailblazers, experts, and celebrity guests on topics that uplift and empower women. As a vanguard for change, it “powers women on the road to success.” The show blends humor, insight, and lively banter between Shelley, Kathy, and their guests.

The podcast ranks in the Top 2 % globally by Listen Notes and appears among FeedSpot’s Top 10 of the Top 100 Best Women Empowerment Podcasts Worldwide. It was recently named Self-Improvement Podcast of the Year by Corporate LiveWire. Women Road Warriors airs on WNEW-HD3 (102.7-3) in New York City and is available on-demand across all major podcast platforms and at https://women-road-warriors.captivate.fm.

About Acquisition International Magazine

Acquisition International is an international monthly digital business magazine dedicated to providing timely news, commentary, and analysis to corporate readers. As the voice of modern business, it showcases excellence, innovation, and evolution across the global marketplace.

About AI Global Media

Since 2010, AI Global Media has produced engaging B2B and B2C content that informs and connects global audiences. The company recognizes and rewards organizations and individuals for their dedication to their industries, teams, and clients—no matter the challenges they face.

