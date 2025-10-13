Dental Expert Dr. Margaret Nichols of Hattiesburg Explains Same-Day Crowns for HelloNation

HATTIESBURG, Miss., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What makes the process of same-day crowns different from traditional dental crowns? A HelloNation article featuring Hattiesburg dental expert Dr. Margaret Nichols of Garner & Nichols Dental provides a clear answer. The feature explains how new technology allows dentists to deliver a complete dental restoration in just one appointment.

According to the HelloNation article, same-day crowns simplify treatment compared to the older method that required impressions, temporary crowns, and multiple visits. Instead of messy trays, a small digital scanner now creates a precise 3D image of the tooth. This scan not only improves comfort but also ensures accuracy in designing the final restoration. Patients can even view the image on a screen, giving them a real-time look at their own treatment process.

Once the scan is finished, advanced software designs the crown on the spot. The dentist adjusts the model to align with the patient’s bite and the shape of surrounding teeth. Because this is done instantly, the design can be fine-tuned for accuracy before the restoration is made. For patients, this means fewer adjustments after placement and a more natural fit.

The HelloNation article highlights how the design is transferred directly to a crown milling machine in the dental office. This machine carves a ceramic crown from a block of material matched to the patient’s natural tooth shade. The process typically takes less than an hour. This step eliminates long wait times from off-site labs and creates a crown that is strong, durable, and natural in appearance.

After milling, the ceramic crown may be polished and refined for final detailing. At this stage, the dentist ensures the crown is shaped and shaded correctly before placement. Once it is ready, the crown is positioned and checked for comfort. Any small adjustments can be made immediately, and once complete, the crown is bonded permanently to the tooth. Patients leave the office the same day with a permanent crown instead of waiting weeks for a follow-up appointment.

Dr. Nichols, as featured in HelloNation, emphasizes that this same-day crowns process combines efficiency with high standards. Patients benefit from both time savings and accuracy. The digital scanner avoids the discomfort of impression molds, while the crown milling machine ensures precise shaping. The result is a dental restoration that feels natural and lasts long.

The HelloNation article also notes that this approach helps patients avoid the inconvenience of wearing a temporary crown. With traditional dental crowns, patients often experience issues with temporary fittings that can shift or break before the permanent crown arrives. The same-day system bypasses these concerns entirely, giving patients a permanent solution in just one visit.

For many, the convenience of completing treatment in a single appointment is the most appealing factor. However, the HelloNation article explains that this convenience does not sacrifice quality. The ceramic crown created in-office offers durability comparable to lab-produced crowns. The technology also makes it easier for dentists to create a precise fit, which can help reduce the need for further adjustments later.

Still, there are times when traditional dental crowns may be more appropriate. The HelloNation feature mentions that some complex cases may still benefit from the longer process. Even so, for many patients, the combination of speed, comfort, and precision makes same-day crowns a trusted option for effective dental restoration.

Dr. Nichols’s insights highlight how dental technology continues to change the patient experience. The integration of the digital scanner and the crown milling machine represents a shift toward faster, more comfortable solutions. This change allows patients to receive treatment that is not only efficient but also reliable and long-lasting.

The HelloNation article concludes that same-day crowns are more than just a time-saving measure. They represent a step forward in how dentists deliver care, providing patients with a permanent crown that feels natural and supports oral health. By embracing this technology, patients in Hattiesburg and beyond benefit from advancements that make dental restoration easier and more comfortable.

The full feature, titled Understanding the Process of Same-Day Crowns , is available on HelloNation. The article highlights Dr. Margaret Nichols of Garner & Nichols Dental, her expertise as a dental professional, and her explanation of how modern tools create lasting dental crowns in one visit.

