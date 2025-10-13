Precast Concrete Expert Stephanie Ward of Vancouver Talks Stormwater Management for HelloNation

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why is precast better for stormwater systems? A HelloNation article featuring Stephanie Ward of Columbia Precast Products in Vancouver, WA, provides the answer. The piece explains how precast concrete has become a leading solution for modern stormwater management by offering consistent quality, long-term durability, and faster installation compared to cast-in-place alternatives.

The article highlights that precast concrete is made in controlled environments where curing, mixing, and testing are carefully monitored. This eliminates the variables of on-site construction, such as rain, extreme temperatures, or poor soil conditions, which often reduce the strength of cast-in-place concrete. By delivering units with precise dimensions and proven strength, precast helps ensure reliable performance once installed.

For stormwater structures such as catch basins, manholes, and vaults, strength and consistency are critical. The HelloNation article explains that precast concrete is designed to withstand heavy water flow, traffic loads, and shifting soil. Its dense structure resists cracking, which helps prevent water infiltration that could damage the system. This durability is what makes precast a strong, long-term choice for communities looking to avoid costly repairs and failures.

Another key point in the article is speed. Cast-in-place systems require forms, pouring, and curing, all of which take time and can be delayed by weather. Precast units arrive fully cured and ready to install. Contractors can set them in place with cranes and move forward without waiting for additional curing. The result is quicker installation, lower labor costs, and less disruption to traffic. In environments where road closures need to be minimized, this advantage is especially valuable.

The HelloNation feature notes that precast also reduces risks for municipalities and contractors. Because the units are tested before they leave the plant, their strength and fit are confirmed in advance. This leads to fewer problems in the field and greater confidence in performance over decades of use. Joints between precast structures are built to fit tightly, preventing leaks and erosion. This secure fit helps protect roads and sidewalks from collapse near stormwater openings.

Cost considerations are also addressed in the article. While the upfront cost of precast may be similar to cast-in-place, its long-term savings are significant. Fewer repairs, lower maintenance costs, and reduced installation labor all contribute to a lower life cycle cost. The article shows that when viewed over decades, precast consistently provides more value than alternatives.

Sustainability is another benefit described in the HelloNation article. Precast plants manage materials efficiently and recycle forms, which reduces waste. Since curing takes place indoors, there is no risk of concrete washout entering streams or drainage systems. Communities looking to meet environmental standards often turn to precast, which balances strength with reduced ecological impact.

Precast concrete’s ability to prevent flooding is another major factor. The article explains that well-sealed joints in precast structures help keep water in the system and soil out. This prevents erosion that could compromise surrounding roads. By managing stormwater safely, precast systems contribute to community safety during heavy rainfall.

Looking ahead, the HelloNation feature points out that stronger and more frequent storms are a growing challenge. Many older systems were not built to handle today’s rainfall volumes. Upgrading with precast manholes, catch basins, and vaults allows engineers to design networks that are resilient enough for modern demands. Communities gain systems that resist failure, extend infrastructure life, and improve safety.

The article concludes that precast concrete offers consistent quality, faster installation, and lower costs over time. It demonstrates how precast catch basins work efficiently, why use precast manholes instead of cast-in-place, and what makes precast vaults durable. Most importantly, it answers why precast is better for stormwater systems: it provides reliable, long-lasting protection against flooding while supporting safe and sustainable communities.

The full article, Why Choose Precast Concrete for Stormwater Management , highlights insights from Stephanie Ward of Columbia Precast Products in Vancouver, WA, and is featured in HelloNation.

