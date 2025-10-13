4 ULTIMATE HEALTH's Augmented NAC Featured in World Council for Health Spike Protein Detox Guide

Sydney, NSW, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4 ULTIMATE HEALTH, a highly regarded advocate in nutraceutical innovation, proudly announces the inclusion of its flagship product, Augmented NAC, in the World Council for Health (WCH) Spike Protein Detox Guide. This guide is a globally recognized resource dedicated to helping individuals restore and protect their health.





Augmented NAC - The Zerospike Project

This inclusion represents a significant milestone for 4 ULTIMATE HEALTH and the global community seeking effective, research-backed solutions for detoxification and recovery. In collaboration with the ZeroSpike Project, the company is committed to assisting people worldwide in combating the lingering effects of spike proteins and reclaiming their vitality.

The World Council for Health is a trusted, community-driven organization formed by health professionals, scientists, and civil society groups from across the globe. Its mission is to empower individuals with transparent, science-informed health education and to uphold the fundamental right to bodily autonomy and informed choice.

The Spike Protein Detox Guide serves as an essential roadmap for those looking to support their body’s natural defense systems post-infection or vaccination. Within it, Augmented NAC is highlighted for its powerful role in cellular defense, antioxidant support, and glutathione replenishment — essential elements in restoring energy, clarity, and long-term health.

"The inclusion of Augmented NAC in the World Council for Health's guide underscores our commitment to providing premium-grade supplements that deliver measurable results," said Rob Theo, one of the founders of 4 ULTIMATE HEALTH. "We are honoured to be part of this movement and to be recognised for our efforts in advancing human health and wellness in Australia. While we personally make no therapeutic claims about the product, the voices of our customers speak volumes through their own experiences, journeys, and feedback — stories that simply can’t be ignored."

Dr. Tina Peers, a respected UK-based physician and hormonal health specialist, has been a strong advocate for Augmented NAC and its therapeutic potential. Her extensive clinical experience with post-viral and spike protein-related conditions has positioned her as one of the most trusted voices in integrative medicine today. Dr. Peers has also appeared on Dr. John Campbell’s globally renowned YouTube channel, with an audience of over 3 million subscribers, where she discussed the importance of understanding spike protein detoxification and the promising impact of compounds like Augmented NAC.

As Australia's largest supplier, 4 ULTIMATE HEALTH is proud to support this movement by providing Australians with access to Augmented NAC — a European-crafted, premium-grade supplement designed for those who refuse to compromise on quality, efficacy, and integrity. For orders or wholesale inquiries, please visit their store at https://www.4ultimatehealth.com.au/

About 4 ULTIMATE HEALTH



Redefining Premium Wellness Through Science and Integrity At 4 ULTIMATE HEALTH, innovation isn’t a trend — it’s our foundation. We’re shaping the future of modern wellness through advanced Australian and European formulations, precision-crafted ingredients, and a relentless pursuit of quality. Our philosophy is simple: create supplements designed for people who demand more — more integrity, more innovation, and more transparency. From our signature Augmented NAC to our expanding wellness range, every product reflects a commitment to smart health, where science and craftsmanship meet. Because when you care about what goes into your body, excellence isn’t optional — it’s essential.

