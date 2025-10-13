Pharmacist Moms Group® Honors 2025 Women Pharmacist of the Year Award Winners

The annual awards program recognizes women pharmacists whose leadership and innovation have advanced health care and made an impact in communities nationwide.

MONROE, N.J., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacist Moms Group® (PhMG) has announced the winners of the 2025 Women Pharmacist of the Year Awards, recognizing their significant contributions to pharmacy practice on Women Pharmacist Day, October 12.

Founded in 2017, PhMG works to advance the profession of pharmacy, advocate for women in the field, and support a trusted network of over 45,000 women pharmacists.

The awards are presented during American Pharmacists Month, highlighting the impact that women, who now make up over 60% of working pharmacists in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, are making in health care and in their communities.



“Pharmacists are highly trusted providers, available to patients right in their communities,” said Suzanne Soliman, PharmD, BCMAS, founder of PhMG. “Their accessibility makes it possible for patients to get timely advice, learn about treatment options, and receive preventive care like vaccinations. We are proud to partner with Pharmacy Times® to celebrate Women Pharmacist Day and honor their essential contributions behind the counter and beyond.”

The 2025 Women Pharmacist of the Year Awards honor winners in four practice areas where women pharmacists are improving patient care: community pharmacy, independent pharmacy, nontraditional pharmacy roles and health system pharmacy.

The 2025 Women Pharmacist of the Year honorees are:

Community Pharmacist of the Year



Ashly McPhillips, PharmD

Pharmacist/Pharmacy Manager, District Immunizer Influencer

CVS Health

Greater Boston, Massachusetts

Independent Pharmacist of the Year



Afreh Khazaee, PharmD

Owner and Pharmacist in Charge

Cienega Pharmacy

West Hollywood, California

Nontraditional Pharmacist of the Year



Saba Syed, PharmD, MS, EMBA, BCACP, BCGP

Pharmacist

Arine

Greater Houston, Texas

Health System Pharmacist of the Year



Marie Chisholm-Burns, PharmD, PhD, MPH, MBA, FCCP, FASHP, FAST, FNAP, FACHE

Executive Vice President and Provost

Oregon Health & Science University

Portland, Oregon

PhMG is proud to partner with Embecta for this year’s awards.

Embecta

As a proud supporter of women pharmacy partners, Embecta recognizes the important work women pharmacists do every day to make life better for people living with diabetes. Pharmacists are on the front lines, ensuring those on insulin therapy have access to the education, tools and techniques they need to manage their care consistently and effectively. Embecta salutes you and thanks you for your hard work and dedication.

About Pharmacy Times

Pharmacy Times is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health system and oncology and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education.

About Pharmacist Moms Group

Pharmacist Moms Group provides women pharmacists the opportunity to network, collaborate and offer genuine feedback in a closed-door trusted setting. PhMG has grown to a community of over 45,000 women pharmacists committed to advancing the profession of pharmacy and advocating for women in pharmacy.

Media Contact

Danielle Mantello

MJH Life Sciences®

dmantello@mjhlifesciences.com