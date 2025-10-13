AdvicePay Named as 2025 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards Finalist for Transforming the Infrastructure Behind Financial Advice

Bozeman, Mont., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvicePay , the industry-leading platform for managing billing, payments, and compliance of fee-for-service financial planning, today announced it has been named a finalist in the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards 2025 in the category of Industry Disruption.

AdvicePay’s nomination centers on its acquisition of AdvisorBOB , the leading advisor compensation engine designed to automate and streamline complex payout models. Announced in May, this strategic move marked AdvicePay’s first acquisition and further established the company as the backbone for modern advisory firms—serving the full revenue cycle, from billing clients to paying advisors. Pairing these solutions empowers firms to modernize operations, reduce risk, and align compensation with today’s evolving advisory business models.

“AdvisorBOB has been a tremendous addition to our ecosystem, aligning with our culture while bringing the benefits of a complementary service,” said AdvicePay CEO and Co-Founder Alan Moore. “This honor recognizes AdvisorBOB’s value as the leading industry solution to ensure clients are billed properly and advisors are paid accurately, without the manual burden. We are thrilled that AdvisorBOB is getting the recognition it deserves.”

The addition of AdvisorBOB addresses a persistent industry challenge: outdated, manual systems for managing advisor compensation. By automating multi-tiered compensation structures and providing real-time earnings visibility, AdvisorBOB empowers firms to reinforce planning-first business models, reduce compliance risk, and free back office teams from time-consuming, error-prone processes. This model shift enables firms to scale advice, unlock new market segments, and operationalize innovative business models with confidence.

This recognition follows AdvicePay’s recent honors for innovation, including finalist placements in three categories at the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards and winning the 2024 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Firm Award for Industry Disruption.

“The 2025 Luminaries Awards shine a spotlight on how excellence is being reimagined in financial services,” said Janet Levaux, editor-in-chief of ThinkAdvisor. “This year’s finalists stand out not only for their leadership and innovation but also for their dedication to creating lasting, positive impact across both their communities and the industry. Their work illustrates the ever-evolving nature of financial services, and we are proud to spotlight their achievements as powerful examples of what’s possible.”

About AdvicePay

AdvicePay is the industry-leading platform for overseeing the compliance, delivery, and payment processing of fee-for-service financial planning. More than 3,000 firms and 13,000 advisors benefit from efficient workflows designed exclusively to support their fee-for-service financial planning revenue, including up-to-date compliance and data security management, all in one unified platform.

About AdvisorBOB

AdvisorBOB is a comprehensive financial advisor compensation solution built for modern RIAs that delivers customizable, individualized compensation calculations and advanced reporting capabilities. Back-office administrators gain efficiency and accuracy, while advisors enjoy greater visibility into their compensation across multiple revenue streams.



