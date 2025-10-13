Globevisa Global Citizen Conference 2025: Asia’s Premier RCBI Summit on Strategy, Credibility & Access

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In October 2025, Singapore will host an event that is set to redefine the conversation on wealth mobility and cross-border citizenship planning. The Globevisa Global Citizen Conference (GGCC2025), taking place from October 22 to 24 at the Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa, is more than another industry summit. It is a strategic forum designed in Asia, for Asia, with Asia as its focus, yet carrying implications that extend across the globe.

Why GGCC2025 Matters to Investors

The Globevisa Global Citizen Conference is not designed as a trade fair. It is a closed-door gathering of the people who make decisions that directly affect investors.

Attending the conference means access to:

First-hand intelligence from government officials before reforms are formally announced.

Direct insights into where capital is moving across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Comparative perspectives from multiple stakeholders: policymakers, program designers, wealth managers, and clients.





For investors, this breadth of perspectives creates a comprehensive understanding of the global mobility landscape, a feature that resonates with Globevisa’s mission: to help people make informed decisions.

Panels That Define the Future of Global Mobility

Over three days, GGCC2025 will host ten carefully curated panels that address the most pressing issues facing global investors. Highlights include:

AI in the RCBI Industry: How artificial intelligence is changing due diligence, fraud detection, and application processing.



The Changing Faces of HNWI: From Gen Z investors to the longevity economy, how new demographics are shaping priorities.

Asia as Capital Engine: Why Asia remains both the world’s largest source and most dynamic destination for wealth migration.

Agencies in Transition: How immigration consultancies are evolving from brokers to trusted advisors in an era of complexity.

The Investor’s Journey: Testimonials from billionaire clients who have navigated citizenship planning firsthand.





Together, these conversations do not just provide updates. They map the strategic landscape for the next decade of global mobility.

Asia at the Core

What truly differentiates GGCC2025 from other global gatherings is its Asian lens. Globevisa, founded and headquartered in Asia, has built its identity on serving Asian clients and understanding Asian priorities.

The conference reflects this in three ways:

Organized in Asia: Singapore is not just a convenient host; it is a strategic hub where East meets West in finance, law, and governance. For Asian Interests: From Chinese wealth flows to Southeast Asian emerging markets, the panels address what matters most to Asian investors. Focused on Asian Destinations: While Europe and the Americas remain central to global mobility, Asia itself is now a sought-after destination for residency and capital.





This triple focus ensures that participants, whether they are Asian investors or global players seeking to serve them, leave with unique intelligence not available anywhere else.

Luxury Venue, Exclusive Access

The Equarius Hotel at Resorts World Sentosa was chosen for its blend of privacy, exclusivity, and luxury. For three days, its halls will host a gathering that is equal parts discreet and influential. Attendees can expect the comfort and security befitting the caliber of global citizens who will be present.

Why Investors Should Attend

For high-net-worth families, GGCC2025 offers:

Early access to reforms that could impact investment strategies.

Direct dialogue with policymakers who shape the programs.

A panoramic view of the market from multiple stakeholders.

The chance to benchmark against peers, including billionaires who have successfully navigated second citizenship planning.





In an era where governments can change policies overnight and capital restrictions can appear with little warning, staying ahead is no longer optional. GGCC2025 equips investors with the clarity and foresight they need.

Secure Your Place

The Globevisa Global Citizen Conference is limited to 300 attendees to preserve exclusivity and access. Investors, family offices, and advisors who wish to safeguard their wealth and secure their family’s future should see this as an essential appointment in their calendar.

GGCC2025 is not about abstract discussions—it is about practical intelligence, delivered in Asia, for Asia, with implications for the world.

Join us in Singapore, October 22–24, 2025, for a conference that will define the next chapter of global mobility.

