Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against aTyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR)

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired aTyr Pharma Inc. (“aTyr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATYR) securities between January 16, 2025 and September 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided investors with material information concerning aTyr’s Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of intravenous Efzofitimod in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis (EFZO FIT). The Complaint alleges that Defendants’ statements included, among other things, aTyr’s top executives’ confidence in the forced taper approach of the Company’s study design.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the efficacy of Efzofitimod, particularly, the drug’s capability to allow a patient to completely taper their steroid usage. The Complaint alleges that this caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase aTyr’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

The Complaint alleges that the truth emerged on September 15, 2025 (pre-market) when aTyr hosted an investor call announcing that the EFZO-FIT study did not meet its primary endpoint. The Complaint alleges that Defendants announced that the study did not meet the primary endpoint in change from baseline in mean daily OSC dose at week 48. Additionally, the Complaint alleges that aTyr announced that the Company’s next step was to engage with the FDA to determine a path forward, given the disappointing topline results.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of aTyr should contact the Firm prior to the December 8, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .