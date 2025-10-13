Purchase of own shares

 | Source: Eramet SA Eramet SA

Paris, 13 October 2025, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 16,500 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer).

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market
Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6406/10/2025FR00001317573,30056.75XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6407/10/2025FR00001317573,30057.56XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6408/10/2025FR00001317573,30059.53XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6409/10/2025FR00001317573,30060.00XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6410/10/2025FR00001317573,30060.02XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL16,50058.77 
  • Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 06th, 2025) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

30.10.2025: Publication of 2025 Group third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com








PRESS CONTACT




Media relations manager

Nedjma Amrani
T. +33 7 65 65 44 49
nedjma.amrani@eramet.com





Attachment


Attachments

2025-10-06 Purchase of own shares

Recommended Reading