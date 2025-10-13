Signature Aviation Expands Brand Evolution with New Tagline: “Elevate Every Moment”

Orlando, FL, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, has announced the next step in its brand evolution with the debut of its new tagline, “Elevate Every Moment.” The launch builds on the company’s refreshed visual identity introduced in 2024, which has since been activated across its global network, and reinforces Signature’s hospitality-driven purpose and commitment to excellence for guests, residents, and team members.

“‘Elevate Every Moment’ captures the spirit of our transformation and our vision for the future of private aviation,” said Tony Lefebvre, chief executive officer, Signature Aviation. “It reflects our ambition to set the bar higher in every aspect of the guest and resident experience, from the precision and safety of our operations to the warmth in our authentic hospitality and premium amenities. It's about creating moments that our guests will look forward to with every Signature experience.”

Signature is introducing the tagline across multiple touchpoints that bring its meaning to life. The website redesign at signatureaviation.com offers an enhanced digital experience, allowing users to explore the industry’s largest global network of private terminals, available hangar space, programs and services, and an updated news feed to engage with the latest company developments.

The business will also showcase its hospitality-focused approach during the 2025 NBAA-BACE convention in Las Vegas this week, with a presence at Booth #1005 and the first ever NBAA-BACE Creator Studio, Powered by Signature Aviation. Signature’s tagline and visual identity will also be showcased through a range of digital and print media, appreciation events, and activations throughout the week of the show.

“Our presence at NBAA-BACE this year is the perfect stage to bring ‘Elevate Every Moment’ to life,” said Derek DeCross, chief commercial officer, Signature Aviation. “From the new Creator Studio powered by Signature Aviation to our appreciation events and digital activations throughout the week, we are showcasing how our brand promise extends well beyond words. It’s not just the care and intention our team members bring in creating exceptional, personalized experiences at every touchpoint, it’s an invitation for our guests to elevate every moment of their own journeys with Signature and beyond.”

The tagline’s meaning extends across every part of Signature’s business. For guests, it signifies precision and flawless execution, ensuring no disruption in their day. For flight planners, it represents clarity, industry-leading transparency and customization in digital and trip-planning experiences. For team members, it stands as a bold challenge to continuously raise the standard and a promise of growth and support.

“Elevate Every Moment” serves as both an external brand promise and an internal call to action, defining Signature’s future as a leader not only in private aviation services but also in hospitality excellence. Signature will further reinforce this promise in the months ahead with additional announcements highlighting personalized digital touchpoints, facility improvements, and new initiatives that enhance convenience, transparency, and service across its network.

About Signature Aviation:

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.

