Last9 Named a Gartner® Cool Vendor in AI for SRE and Observability

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last9, the company providing unified cloud-native observability at scale, today announced its inclusion in the Cool Vendors in AI for SRE and Observability by Gartner, Inc.1 Among Last9's customers are leading AI-forward innovators and Fortune 500 companies.

“The AI-native era marks a clear shift - from building applications to building data and intelligence systems,” said Nishant Modak, founder and CEO of Last9. “Last9 sits at the heart of that transformation, giving engineering teams the telemetry data plane their agentic world demands.”

Obtaining an accurate picture of application and infrastructure health often requires complex data analysis across multiple tools with different interfaces and incompatible data structures. Unpredictable costs increase rapidly as data intensive workloads like generative AI and machine learning are deployed. Cloud-native teams struggle to constrain observability costs while ensuring they maintain the quality and performance of modern 24x7 global operations.

Traditional observability offerings evolved from niche options focused on narrow challenges such as application performance monitoring (APM) or capturing logs for debugging and auditing and are poorly aligned with today’s cost-conscious, data-driven decision-making. Platform teams struggle to contain costs with cumbersome platforms that encourage overspend while developers are forced to wrestle with complex configuration changes as observability needs change. The ever-increasing demand for data brings teams into conflict over what can or should be monitored.

Last9’s dedicated observability control plane combines logs, metrics, traces and more into a flexible, efficient and accessible system for monitoring and troubleshooting, proven to handle more than 100 billion events a day. Transparent, predictable pricing enables teams to affordably track all the events they really care about. Accessible dashboards allow stakeholders to stay informed in real time while operators can quickly determine the cause of performance or reliability issues.

Teams can carefully monitor the customer experience of applications, watching for performance and reliability issues everywhere in their stack without blowing up their budget. Troubleshooting happens faster with per-user correlation across disparate datasets. Teams can adjust filtering and annotations on-the-fly instead of waiting for a new application build and release cycle to complete. Developers can focus on improving application code while platform teams concentrate on providing the best infrastructure experience possible.

Last9’s agentic SRE SDK provides engineers with programmable control and automation over observability workflows. This SDK enables teams to embed reliability best practices directly into their CI/CD pipelines such as creating dynamic reliability gates, running production-informed load tests. This enables shifting from reactive monitoring to a state of proactive health management.

With more than 150 integrations and native support for OpenTelemetry, customers can avoid proprietary lock-in and enjoy a broad ecosystem of compatible frameworks, languages and tools. An intuitive UI provides customized dashboards for multiple stakeholder groups while API-driven access to data is perfect for agentic AI applications and custom integrations.

About Last9

Last9 provides a unified observability platform for cloud-native engineering teams building large-scale applications. Last9’s dedicated observability control plane combines logs, metrics, traces and more into a flexible, efficient and accessible system for monitoring and troubleshooting, proven to handle more than 100 billion events a day. Transparent, predictable pricing enables teams to affordably track all the events they really care about. Headquartered in California, Last9 is backed by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India). For more information, go to: https://last9.io/ .

1 Gartner, Cool Vendors in AI for SRE and Observability, Hassan Ennaciri, Uzair Amin, Chris Saunderson, Daniel Betts, 02 October 2025 (report available to Gartner clients here: https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/7012298 )

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

