Raymond James Welcomes New $261 Million Program with First National Bank of Sparta

St. Petersburg, Fla., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James (NYSE: RJF) announced today that the First National Bank of Sparta (FNBS) has selected its Financial Institutions Division (FID) to support the bank’s investment program, Patton Wealth Management (PWM), according to Stephen Kruchten, president of FID. Through this new alignment, PWM will provide clients with wealth management services through Raymond James Financial Services.

Based in Sparta, Illinois, PWM is led by financial advisor Brian Patton, who manages approximately $261 million in client assets. He is supported by branch professionals Pam Burns and Becky Ohms and was previously affiliated with Commonwealth Financial Network.

“FNBS and PWM have consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering trusted advice and meeting the financial needs of clients across southern Illinois and neighboring communities,” said Jon DeMayo, vice president of business development at FID. “We are eager to support their continued growth with the advisor-focused service model, full suite of resources and advanced technology platform that distinguish Raymond James FID.”

Patton brings more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry, beginning his career at The Heitner Corporation before becoming an advisor with Investment Centers of America, Inc. He founded PWM in 2017 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Eastern Illinois University.

“Our decision to transition our investment program to Raymond James was guided by cultural alignment and a shared commitment to client-first values,” said David Sternberg, president of FNBS. “As we evaluated our options, we found that FID offered the best long-term fit for our team and clients – providing the independence, advisor-focused service model and robust platform needed to support continued growth. We are confident this new chapter will enable PWM to thrive, maintaining the boutique feel and personalized service our clients expect while expanding our capabilities for high-net-worth and business owner clients.”

About the Financial Institutions Division

The Financial Institutions Division was established by Raymond James in 1987 to provide banks and credit unions with an alternative to traditional third-party investment providers. Raymond James provides full-service securities brokerage and advisory services to financial institutions seeking to compete with the largest banks and securities firms in the country. In addition to a full complement of investment products and services, Raymond James has the ability to deliver investment banking, public finance, research, self-clearing capabilities and wealth management services to both individuals and institutions.

About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), member FINRA/SIPC, is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, RJFS provides a wide range of investment and wealth planning-related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both firms are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), one of the nation’s premier diversified financial services companies with financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.69 trillion as of Aug. 31, 2025. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

About First National Bank of Sparta

First National Bank of Sparta is a locally owned and operated community bank based out of Sparta, Illinois. The bank has deep roots in the community, helping generations of local families with banking services over the last 140 years. Today, it stands as one of the community’s premier banks, dedicated to helping current customers and the next generation achieve their financial goals.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and are not insured by bank insurance, the FDIC or any other government agency, are not deposits or obligations of the bank, are not guaranteed by the bank, and are subject to risks, including the possible loss of principal. First National Bank of Sparta and Patton Wealth Management are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.