Blockchain-Ads and Nexus Clouds Announce Global Infrastructure Integration





Joint architecture brings enterprise-grade data and AI optimization to performance advertising across Finance, SaaS, and Gaming

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Clouds, a global infrastructure provider specializing in real-time data systems and AI optimization, and Blockchain-Ads, a third-generation AdTech platform for performance advertising in regulated and high-growth industries, today announced a global infrastructure integration designed to elevate Blockchain-Ads’ data, optimization, and delivery capabilities to enterprise scale.

The initiative includes an $11 million joint infrastructure investment, underscoring Nexus Clouds’ long-term commitment and technical alignment with Blockchain-Ads’ expansion into Finance, SaaS, Gaming, and Technology verticals.

Enterprise Infrastructure for a New Standard in AdTech

Blockchain-Ads is now deploying its core operations on Nexus Clouds’ distributed infrastructure spanning 40 data centers across 16 countries, integrating the AURA data-orchestration framework — a system trusted by leading media and fintech enterprises to manage high-volume, latency-sensitive data flows.

The integration provides the compute and data foundation for Blockchain-Ads’ next-generation delivery stack, capable of processing over 4 billion advertising signals daily and leveraging an anonymized global data layer of more than 420 million user profiles. This enables real-time audience modeling, predictive optimization, and precise budget allocation across regulated and emerging markets.

“This integration marks our transition into enterprise-level AdTech,” said Vlad Chejkov, CEO of Blockchain-Ads. “With Nexus Clouds’ global infrastructure, we can deliver compliant, data-intelligent advertising at scale, offering brands in complex markets the transparency and performance expected from platforms like Taboola, Outbrain, OpenX, and The Trade Desk.”

Performance, Reliability, and Scale

The integration combines Nexus Clouds’ compute and AI systems with Blockchain-Ads’ Sentient Optimization Engine, dynamically allocating budgets across audience, creative, and placement combinations in real time.

Early benchmarks across 1700 campaigns in Q3 2025 show an average 34 percent improvement in conversion efficiency versus traditional models, reinforcing Blockchain-Ads’ emergence as a credible alternative to established global AdTech networks.

“We’re aligning Nexus Clouds’ infrastructure strengths with Blockchain-Ads’ data intelligence,” said Johnathan Rhee, CFO of Nexus Clouds. “Together we provide the backbone for performance, compliance, and predictability — the standards enterprise media buyers demand.”

Positioning for Enterprise Growth

While Blockchain-Ads retains full brand autonomy, Nexus Clouds’ technology is embedded throughout its data and optimization stack. The companies are defining a new class of AdTech infrastructure centered on deterministic measurement, privacy-preserving segmentation, and low-latency delivery.

With this foundation, Blockchain-Ads is expanding its reach into enterprise sectors such as Fintech, Forex, SaaS, Gaming, and AI-driven services, providing a performance platform engineered for complex and regulated markets often underserved by mainstream AdTech.

About Nexus Clouds

Nexus Clouds is a global infrastructure provider powering real-time data processing, AI optimization, and enterprise delivery systems for advertising, fintech, and gaming. Operating 40 data centers across 16 countries, Nexus Clouds processes 25 billion+ signals daily and delivers AI frameworks for predictive modeling and low-latency analytics at global scale.

Website: https://www.nexus-clouds.com

About Blockchain-Ads

Blockchain-Ads is a third-generation AdTech platform enabling performance advertising across Finance, Gaming, SaaS, AI, and other regulated industries. Built on a privacy-first, compliance-driven architecture, it combines audience intelligence, AI optimization, and real-time analytics to deliver measurable performance at scale. Blockchain-Ads serves 9,400+ businesses worldwide.

Website: https://www.blockchain-ads.com

Media Contacts

Blockchain-Ads Media Relations — press@blockchain-ads.com

Jenifer Lang

PR and Communication officer at Blockchain-Ads

Nexus Clouds Communications — media@nexus-clouds.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b7b709e-f6f6-4c6e-81a9-26d8cdde0492