Heron Power Reinvents the Power Foundation for Gigascale AI

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heron Power , a developer of industrial power electronics for the 21st-century grid, today announced it is advancing next-generation power infrastructure for AI data centers. Heron Power’s first product, the Heron Link, is natively compatible with the 800V DC rack architecture announced by NVIDIA. Designed for high power density and manufactured in the USA, Heron Link offers greater reliability, a domestic supply chain, and lower costs for renewable, energy storage, and data center developers.

While AI architecture has advanced significantly in just the past couple of years, the equipment connecting compute power to the grid hasn’t changed in decades. This mismatch is quickly becoming a critical bottleneck holding back the development and deployment of AI technology.

“Increasing compute power density is key to accelerating AI progress and requires a first principles redesign of data center electrical architecture,” said Drew Baglino, Founder and CEO of Heron Power. “As data centers approach gigawatt-scale campuses built around megawatt AI compute racks, they are rightfully taking inspiration from mature gigascale DC technologies like energy storage and solar. Direct 34.5kV AC to 800V DC conversion is the efficient, streamlined, scalable power architecture that global leaders in AI need to achieve their goals.”

Heron’s solution combines Heron Link’s hyper-efficient 34.5kV to 800V DC solid state power conversion with integrated energy storage to stabilize GPU power ripple at the rack level and respond rapidly to grid needs and facility power transitions. With built-in N+1 redundancy, Heron’s scalable solution ensures uninterrupted AI compute performance while dramatically accelerating infrastructure deployment. NVIDIA recently recognized Heron as a data center power system provider within its Open Innovation Ecosystem, a collaboration announced at the 2025 OCP Global Summit.

Heron Power today released a new white paper, “Heron Link: Unlocking Efficient Power Conversion For Gigascale AI,” detailing the technical foundation behind the company’s next-generation architecture. The paper captures how Heron’s integrated medium-voltage power electronics platform simplifies data center design by removing legacy low-voltage stages and central UPS systems, reducing electrical footprint and deployment time while boosting efficiency and resilience. It also highlights how Heron Link’s grid-forming capabilities enable AI data centers to stabilize voltage and frequency, transforming them from passive energy consumers into grid-strengthening assets.

Looking ahead, Heron Power will partner with hyperscalers, accelerated computing providers, utilities, and data center builders to deploy this new standard of power infrastructure for the rapidly expanding AI data center market.

About Heron Power

Heron Power Electronics Company is developing industrial power electronics purpose-built for the 21st-century grid, helping the electricity sector to grow faster with scalable, reliable and software-integrated infrastructure. Its modular solid state transformer technology enables renewable energy, storage, and data center developers to directly connect to medium voltage transmission without the use of a transformer. Led by founder and CEO Drew Baglino, the Scotts Valley, CA-based company combines expertise in power electronics, software, and high-volume manufacturing. For more information, visit www.heronpower.com .

