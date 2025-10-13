EDENA Token Lists on Indonesia's Largest Exchange Indodax, Followed by Mobee Exchange

Jakarta, Indonesia , Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDENA Capital Nusantara, operator of government-partnered STO platforms in Indonesia and Egypt, today announced the listing of EDENA Token on Indodax, Indonesia's leading cryptocurrency exchange by volume and user base, on October 17, followed by Mobee exchange on October 18. The token, currently trading at $3.2 on CoinStore, serves as the exclusive gateway for purchasing Security Token Offerings (STOs) across all EDENA platforms globally.

Two Regional Hubs, One Global Token

EDENA operates two strategic STO platforms serving distinct regional markets while offering global asset access:

Indonesia Platform: Serves ASEAN's 700 million population, launching with Indonesian carbon credits and expanding to global carbon credit markets

Egypt Exchange: Covers MENA and Africa's 1.9 billion people, starting with Egyptian real estate and scaling to international property markets

The revolutionary aspect: investors worldwide can access assets listed on either platform using EDENA tokens. An investor in Singapore can purchase Egyptian real estate through the Indonesia platform, while a Dubai-based fund can acquire Indonesian carbon credits via the Egypt exchange.

"EDENA's Digital Financial Asset platform represents a strategic catalyst for Indonesia's economic transformation," said Deputy Minister of Investment Todotua Pasaribu. "We expect billions of dollars in foreign direct investment to flow through EDENA's platform, positioning Indonesia as ASEAN's digital finance hub."

Immediate Pipeline of Tokenized Assets

Q4 2025 - Indonesia Platform Launch Preparation:

Carbon credits from Indonesia, the world's third-largest carbon sink

Platform testing and regulatory finalization

Q1 2026 - Egypt Exchange Launch:

$250 million Cairo real estate development project First major

STO offering in MENA region

Expansion Pipeline:

Indonesia Platform: Government-regulated carbon credits from Korea and Japan, voluntary carbon credits from Brazil, Congo Basin, and other major carbon markets globally

Government-regulated carbon credits from Korea and Japan, voluntary carbon credits from Brazil, Congo Basin, and other major carbon markets globally Egypt Exchange: Premium real estate from Dubai, London, New York, and other international markets

Premium real estate from Dubai, London, New York, and other international markets Both Platforms: Infrastructure projects, commodity-backed tokens, and institutional-grade investment products

Why EDENA Token Demand Will Surge

As institutional investors recognize upcoming STO launches, strategic EDENA token accumulation becomes critical:

Limited Supply, Growing Demand : Each major STO launch requires substantial EDENA tokens for participation

: Each major STO launch requires substantial EDENA tokens for participation First-Mover Advantage: Early token holders secure priority access to oversubscribed offerings

Early token holders secure priority access to oversubscribed offerings Cross-Border Efficiency: Single token enables instant investment across all jurisdictions

"When a $250 million real estate project launches, institutional investors will need millions in EDENA tokens to participate," explained Wook Lee, CEO of EDENA Capital Nusantara. "Smart money accumulates before the rush."

Proven Execution and Government Support

Joint venture with Egypt's BEK Group, led by former Prime Minister Ibrahim Mahlab

Keynote speaker at India's Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit (30,000 participants)

Strategic cooperation with Indonesia's Ministry of Investment targeting $10 billion FDI

ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications

Operations spanning 70+ countries through strategic partnerships

Global Exchange Expansion Strategy

Following Indonesian listings, EDENA is finalizing dates with three top-10 global exchanges for Q4 2025, plus strategic regional expansions:

ASEAN Markets: Leading exchanges in Thailand, Vietnam, Korea

Leading exchanges in Thailand, Vietnam, Korea MENA & Africa: Premier platforms in Dubai, Nigeria, Kenya

This multi-regional approach ensures maximum accessibility for local investors while maintaining global reach.

Token Utility Benefits

Exclusive Access: Only method to purchase STOs on EDENA platforms

Only method to purchase STOs on EDENA platforms Fee Discounts: Up to 50% reduction on trading fees

Up to 50% reduction on trading fees Priority Rights: First access to premium offerings

First access to premium offerings Global Reach: One token for all assets across all platforms

One token for all assets across all platforms 24/7 Trading: Round-the-clock liquidity

The $16 Trillion Opportunity

Boston Consulting Group projects the tokenization market will reach $16 trillion by 2030. EDENA positions itself to capture significant market share by:

Connecting 2.6 billion people across ASEAN-MENA regions

Minimum investment from $10 (versus traditional $1M+ minimums)

Instant settlement (versus 6-12 months for traditional real estate)

Full regulatory compliance with government partnerships

"EDENA isn't just another token – it's the key to democratizing global investment," added Lee. "Whether you're an institutional investor in London or a retail investor in Jakarta, EDENA token provides equal access to premium tokenized assets worldwide."

Join EDENA

About EDENA Capital Nusantra

PT Edena Capital Nusantara operates regulated STO platforms in Indonesia for ASEAN markets and Egypt for MENA-Africa regions. The platforms tokenize global real-world assets including real estate, carbon credits, and infrastructure projects, enabling fractional ownership from $10 with 24/7 trading capabilities.

