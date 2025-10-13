Soleil Belmont Park Unveils World-Class Resort Amenities in Canton, Georgia

Canton, GA, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Canton, GA: Patrick Malloy Communities proudly announces the highly anticipated Grand Opening of the world-class resort amenities at Soleil Belmont Park, the award-winning 55+ active adult community redefining luxury living in Canton, Georgia. This milestone marks a new chapter for residents, who now enjoy an unmatched blend of recreation, relaxation, and community connection—right outside their front doors.

A Resort Lifestyle, Every Day

At the heart of the unveiling is the resort-inspired clubhouse, designed as the beating heart of the community. Here, homeowners can gather at the café and bar, collect their mail at the community post office, or relax in inviting lounges designed to foster camaraderie and connection.

Beyond the clubhouse, Soleil Belmont Park’s amenities rival those of a five-star resort:

Resort-style pool with private cabanas for relaxation and leisure

Pickleball, tennis, and bocce ball courts for friendly competition

Fire pit and outdoor lounge areas for evenings under the stars

Lush community gardens that thrive year-round

Expansive event lawn perfect for concerts, festivals, and neighborhood gatherings

“The opening of these amenities is a defining moment for Soleil Belmont Park,” said Patrick Malloy, Founder and President of Patrick Malloy Communities. “Our vision has always been to create a place where every day feels like a getaway. Now, with these state-of-the-art amenities, our homeowners can embrace a lifestyle that blends leisure, activity, and community in a truly exceptional way.”

A Premier Destination for Active Adults





Since welcoming its first residents in late 2022, Soleil Belmont Park has quickly earned recognition as one of Georgia’s most desirable 55+ active adult communities. With 471 thoughtfully planned homesites nestled in the rolling hills of Canton, the community continues to attract homeowners from across the Southeast seeking a lifestyle that combines natural beauty with modern convenience.

Perfectly positioned near I-575, I-75, and GA 400, Soleil Belmont Park offers easy access to Alpharetta, Milton, Cumming, and Canton for shopping, dining, and entertainment—all while maintaining the serenity and charm of a true retreat.

Homes Designed for Today’s Active Adults

Soleil Belmont Park features an impressive collection of single-level ranch homes, ranging from 1,418 to 2,818 square feet, with two to three bedrooms and at least two bathrooms. Homes are priced from the mid $600,000s to the $900,000s, reflecting both attainable luxury and enduring quality.

Every detail of these homes is designed with active adult living in mind—open floorplans, spacious kitchens, and features that make life easier while maximizing comfort and style.

A Lifestyle Built Around Connection and Wellness

The Soleil name has become synonymous with vibrant living and strong community bonds. At Soleil Belmont Park, life extends far beyond the home, with a dedicated Resort Director curating an ever-evolving calendar of events and activities.

Highlights include:

Group fitness and wellness classes for all levels

Coffee and cocktail socials to spark new friendships

Pickleball leagues and tournaments

Gardening clubs, arts & crafts workshops, and cultural events

Walking trails and outdoor spaces that celebrate Georgia’s natural beauty

Residents also enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle where lawn care and exterior upkeep are handled for them—freeing time for travel, hobbies, and building connections with neighbors.

About Soleil Belmont Park

Developed by Patrick Malloy Communities, Soleil Belmont Park is a premier 55+ active adult community in Canton, Georgia. Known for award-winning home designs, dynamic lifestyle programming, and now its world-class resort amenities, Soleil Belmont Park offers an unparalleled blend of comfort, connection, and luxury.

About Patrick Malloy Communities

Founded in 1994, Patrick Malloy Communities is one of the Southeast’s most respected homebuilders, with a legacy of excellence and innovation. The company has developed more than 11,000 homesites, constructed over 7,000 homes, and achieved sales exceeding $4 billion. Each Patrick Malloy community reflects a commitment to craftsmanship, lifestyle-driven design, and creating places where residents can thrive.

Company: Patrick Malloy Communities

Contact: Laura Watkins

Phone: 404-317-3808

Email: laura.watkins@pmcommunities.com