Anaconda Fightwear Launches Knee Brace for Athletes Around The World

Orlando, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orlando, Florida - October 13, 2025 - -

Anaconda Fightwear has announced the release of a new knee brace designed for athletes around the world who want to get back to training fast. The product was developed to address common issues athletes face during training, including slipping, discomfort, and restricted movement.

Built by martial artists with firsthand experience, the brace represents Anaconda Fightwear's commitment to creating practical, athlete-tested equipment. According to founder Luke Kilcoyne, the concept for the knee brace originated after he suffered two major knee injuries that disrupted his training routine.

"After tearing my ACL and MCL, I tried every brace I could find, but none held up during grappling," said Kilcoyne. "They slipped down, bunched up, or were too rigid for movement. That experience motivated us to design something functional and specific to athletes' needs."

The Anaconda Fightwear knee brace uses a wraparound strap system that supports the knee while allowing a natural range of motion. It is available in two versions: one with flexible side stabilizers for extra lateral support during recovery or strength work, and another without stabilizers for unrestricted movement during competition.

Anaconda Fightwear emphasized that the product was developed through a practical testing process involving real athletes. Each prototype underwent weeks of trials in Jiu-Jitsu classes and live sparring sessions.

"We trained in every version," Kilcoyne said. "If it slid, we fixed it. If it pinched, we adjusted the design. The process was continuous until we achieved reliable performance."

This testing approach helped the brand address a common issue with conventional knee sleeves, the tendency for them to slip during intense movement. The final design includes a rubberized grip lining and an adjustable strap system intended to maintain stability throughout training sessions.

"It was essential to build something that stays in place without cutting off circulation or needing constant readjustment," said Kilcoyne. "Athletes should be able to focus on training, not their gear."

The company prioritized comfort and simplicity over unnecessary features. The lightweight construction allows the brace to move with the body while maintaining durability under pressure.

The brace can be worn with or without a gi and has been tested across multiple martial arts disciplines, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, wrestling, and MMA. With two model options, athletes can choose the level of support that best matches their training or recovery needs.

Anaconda Fightwear's approach to product development reflects its broader philosophy. It centers on designing gear tested in real-world training environments by experienced competitors and coaches.

"We don't release anything unless it's proven on the mats," Kilcoyne said. "Every product goes through rigorous use before it reaches athletes."

In addition to gear innovation, Anaconda Fightwear continues to promote education on safe training practices. The company collaborates with coaches and physical therapists to share guidance on mobility, warm-up techniques, and long-term joint health.

"Our goal is to help athletes train smarter and stay consistent," Kilcoyne said. "Reliable gear is part of that process."

About Anaconda Fightwear

Anaconda Fightwear creates durable, functional gear for martial artists and combat sports athletes. Founded by experienced fighters, the company specializes in designing equipment that strikes a balance between protection, comfort, and freedom of movement. Each product undergoes testing by professional athletes to ensure it meets the standards required for serious training and ensures it satisfies the needs of athletes around the world.



Media Contact

Anaconda Fightwear

Website: https://anacondafightwear.co/

###

For more information about Anaconda Fightwear, contact the company here:



Anaconda Fightwear

Luke Kilcoyne

info@anacondafightwear.co