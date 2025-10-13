Entertainment Partners Appoints Liana Dubois as Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand

LOS ANGELES and SYDNEY, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entertainment Partners, the global leader in production finance, production management and payroll solutions for the entertainment industry, today announced the appointment of Liana Dubois as Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, ushering in a new chapter of leadership in one of the world’s most dynamic production markets.

A seasoned commercial and creative executive with more than 25 years’ experience in media and entertainment, Liana joins EP following a distinguished tenure as Chief Marketing Officer at Nine Entertainment. At Nine, she unified 19 distinct brands into a cohesive ecosystem, introduced emerging technologies including AI into marketing and operations, and developed integrated creative and commercial strategies that strengthened audience engagement and advertiser partnerships across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.

“Liana’s appointment reflects Entertainment Partners’ long-term commitment to the Australian and New Zealand production communities,” said Markham L. Goldstein, President and CEO of Entertainment Partners. “She has an outstanding record of creative and commercial leadership, and with Australia and New Zealand continuing to grow as global production hubs, Liana’s leadership and deep industry experience position us perfectly to serve our clients and partners in even greater ways.”

Liana succeeds Jane Corden, who will be retiring at the end of the year after an extraordinary career, making significant contributions to the local Australia entertainment industry. Jane was recently recognized as Cinema Pioneer of the Year for her decades of service to the Australia's film community. Jane and Liana will work closely together through a transition period to ensure a seamless handover.

“I’m incredibly honored to be joining Entertainment Partners at such a pivotal time for the industry,” said Liana Dubois. “Australia and New Zealand are not only creative powerhouses but increasingly central to global production. What drew me to EP is its people-first culture and commitment to innovation, helping productions run smarter, more efficiently and more inclusively. I’m excited to build on the strong foundation Jane and the team have created and to work alongside our clients and partners to shape the next chapter of growth for the region.”

Beyond her corporate career, Liana contributes her expertise through advisory and board roles for organizations focused on inclusion, community impact and media excellence, including Women in Media Australia and Inclusively Made.

Entertainment Partners (EP) has been a trusted partner to the entertainment industry for nearly 50 years, helping clients produce great content, choose the best production locations, manage and track expenses, and pay crew and talent. EP delivers integrated, cloud-based solutions to support every phase of production. Its team of experts provides industry-leading insights on global and domestic incentives, workers compensation, health care, regulatory compliance and labor issues. The company also brings together background casting and digital production technology through the Casting Portal (the leading SaaS-based platform transforming how background actors are found, hired, managed and paid) and the iconic Central Casting.

