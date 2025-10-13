International Code Council’s 2025 Annual Conference and Expo to Kick Off in Cleveland, Ohio

Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C.– The International Code Council (ICC) will host its Annual Conference, Expo and Hearings at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland from Oct. 19-30, 2025. The event will offer a unique experience for building safety professionals from around the world to engage in educational sessions and network with peers.

“Our annual conference and code hearings are a catalyst for progress and innovation in the building safety industry,” said ICC Chief Executive Officer John Belcik. “By bringing together dedicated professionals, industry experts and community leaders, we create a space for meaningful connection, shared learning and collaboration. This annual event empowers our members to shape the future and strengthen the communities they serve.”

The Opening Session and Annual Business Meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 20, and will feature updates from association leadership and the election of ICC Board Officers and Directors.

Participants will also benefit from eight tracks of educational sessions on hot topics in building safety. A new educational track will be offered this year for code enforcement professionals featuring topics ranging from inspection and compliance notices to safety protocols during inspections.

ICC has also partnered with ConstructReach to host a work-based learning event entitled, “I built this!” During this event, students will participate in hands-on activities and interactive demos led by construction professionals as well as get the opportunity to discuss career pathways with industry experts.

This year’s Committee Action Hearings will be held Oct. 22-30 and offer code officials, architects, builders, structural engineers, fire, residential and building code professionals, as well as those responsible for the administration of the International Codes® (I-Codes®), the opportunity to provide input on proposed code changes to the Group B #2 2027 I-Codes. The code hearings are free to attend and open to the public, but registration is required.

