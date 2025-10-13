Wilmington, DE , Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Investment Authority has spotlighted Goldco as the only precious metals company to secure a place on the Inc. 5000 list for 9 consecutive years. This milestone underscores Goldco’s ability to adapt and innovate in a constantly shifting financial landscape. By sustaining growth for almost a decade, Goldco sets an industry benchmark that competitors have yet to match, solidifying its position as a trusted leader in precious metals.



Gold Investment Authority

The Gold Investment Authority emphasized that the recognition reflects Goldco’s mission to help Americans strengthen retirement savings through tangible assets like gold and silver. Through self-directed precious metals IRAs (Individual Retirement Accounts), a tax-advantaged savings vehicle that allows investors to hold physical metals instead of traditional paper assets, the precious metals specialist helps individuals diversify portfolios and build financial resilience. This strategy aligns with the company’s role as a trusted retirement solutions provider, and its educational resources and personalized guidance continue to earn trust from investors nationwide.

“Goldco consistently delivers clarity and confidence to people preparing for retirement,” said a spokesperson at Gold Investment Authority. “This almost decade-long recognition on the Inc. 5000 list validates the trust that countless Americans place in Goldco to safeguard their futures.”

Gold Investment Authority further noted that nine consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 spotlight the company’s ability to sustain momentum while delivering tailored retirement strategies. Each account is designed to diversify portfolios with physical gold and silver, offering stability beyond paper-based assets. This approach helps individuals maintain the long-term value of their savings while reducing vulnerability to economic fluctuations.

This milestone also shows how the precious metals provider has continued to thrive in competitive financial markets where lasting growth is rare. Over time, the market leader has built a reputation as a dependable partner by pairing industry expertise with transparent service, helping individuals pursue wealth protection with confidence. That reputation is strengthened by a steady emphasis on education, which guides investors through every stage of retirement planning and ensures decisions are rooted in understanding rather than uncertainty.

Building on that perspective, Gold Investment Authority noted that the achievement also reflects its own commitment to spotlighting companies that embody long-term success and stability. In line with this mission, the organization continues to seek out leaders offering dependable strategies for building and preserving wealth, and Goldco stands as a clear example of that pursuit in action.

Gold Investment Authority highlighted that Goldco’s rare nine-year presence on the Inc. 5000 reflects enduring strength in a rapidly shifting industry. This achievement highlights why Goldco stands as the top recommended company at Gold Investment Authority, setting a standard of consistency few competitors can rival.

To learn more about Goldco’s achievements and why the company is recognized as a leading choice, visit https://www.goldco.com/.

About Gold Investment Authority

Gold Investment Authority serves as a trusted resource for individuals seeking guidance on building and preserving wealth through precious metals. Based in Wilmington, DE, the organization evaluates industry leaders to help investors make informed decisions that withstand market uncertainty. By combining in-depth research with clear, accessible insights, Gold Investment Authority empowers individuals to navigate financial markets with confidence. The company’s focus on quality and transparency has positioned it as a respected voice in the precious metals space.

###

Media Contact

Gold Investment Authority

Address: 1201 N Market St, Suite 222, Wilmington, DE 19801

Phone: 302-757-5643

Website: https://www.goldinvestmentauthority.com/

Disclaimer:

This is not an endorsement or recommendation. All investments carry significant risk and all investment decisions of an individual remain the specific responsibility of that individual. There is no guarantee that it will result in profits or that it will not result in a full loss or losses All investors are advised to fully understand all risks associated with any kind of investing they choose to do.

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Attachment