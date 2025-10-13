CoinMBA Launches the“Global Node Acceleration Plan,”Challenging Traditional Financial Settlement Systems

New York, NY, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States-based digital fintech company CoinMBA has officially announced the launch of its "Global Node Acceleration Plan", a strategic initiative aimed at building a next-generation cross-border financial clearing and settlement network.







This program will establish infrastructure nodes across major global financial hubs to achieve higher network throughput, faster transaction confirmations, and lower cross-border settlement costs.



Registered in the United States and having obtained official MSN (Money Services Network) registration approval, CoinMBA is one of the few digital asset service platforms that combine both regulatory authorization and advanced R&D capability.



The company has long focused on cross-border settlement, RWA(Real World Asset)tokenization, institutional custody,and digital payment solutions, promoting the commercial adoption of blockchain technology in global financial infrastructure.







Global Node Deployment:Connecting East-West Financial Channels



According to the plan, CoinMBA will deploy operational nodes in more than 10 major global financial centers within the next 12 months.



The first batch of operational nodes has already launched in Singapore, Dubai, and London, while additional deployments in Zurich, Hong Kong, Seoul, and the Cayman Islands are currently underway.







Each node will feature the following functions:



Local Clearing and Settlement: Real-time multi-currency exchange support for USD, EUR, USDT, and USDC.



Cross-Chain Connectivity: Integration with major networks including BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, and AVAX.



Smart Risk Control and Auditing: Regional regulatory compliance through transparent on-chain monitoring.



High-Speed Matching and Caching: Optimization of cross-border latency through CoinMBA 's proprietary matching engine.







CoinMBA 's technical laboratory projects that once the plan is fully deployed,transaction latency between Asia, Europe, and the Americas will decrease to 20–50 milliseconds, while average cross-border settlement fees are expected to drop by 25–40%, dramatically improving institutional efficiency.



Technology-Driven Financial Innovation



CoinMBA's competitive strength lies in its deep technological innovation.



The company's self-developed high-performance matching engine supports over 1 million transactions per second (1M TPS) and adopts a dual-layer security structure combining MPC (Multi-Party Computation) and cold-hot wallet segregation, providing institutional-grade protection.







At the network level, CoinMBA 's Smart Routing Layer enables real-time transaction distribution and settlement balancing among different regional nodes, resolving the latency and multi-party confirmation bottlenecks common in traditional cross-border settlement systems.



CoinMBA's Chief Technology Officer commented: "The ultimate goal of blockchain finance is not speculation, but efficiency. Through our node network, we aim to achieve settlement speed and security that meet—or even surpass—traditional banking systems."







Enterprise Clients and Institutional Ecosystem



CoinMBA has already attracted a broad range of institutional clients, including cross-border e-commerce platforms, supply chain finance companies, asset management firms, and payment providers, all participating in pilot operations.



Preliminary data shows that early node participants have achieved an average 68%reduction in settlement time,cutting transaction durations from several hours to just minutes—significantly improving corporate liquidity and capital turnover.



A senior operations executive at CoinMBA added: "The node network makes us more like a distributed financial operating system rather than a single trading platform. This marks a milestone in the infrastructure evolution of the digital economy."



Currently, CoinMBA has established partnerships with several international clearing banks and payment service providers, delivering unified and compliant settlement channels for global enterprises and financial institutions.







Global Strategic Vision



The Global Node Acceleration Plan represents a cornerstone of CoinMBA"s long-term strategic roadmap. Over the next three years, the company aims to:



Establish over 30 operational nodes across major financial markets worldwide.



Launch the CoinMBA Settlement Cloud,opening clearing APIs to third-party financial institutions.



Enable multi-currency real-time settlements with synchronized compliance reporting.



CoinMBA's Global Vice President of Marketing noted: "Our mission is to make cross-border finance as frictionless as the internet. The MSB registration approval is just the beginning—we are rebuilding the foundational logic of future global finance."



Conclusion



Industry observers believe that CoinMBA's node strategy is more than just business expansion—it represents a structural transformation of digital financial infrastructure.



By integrating technology, compliance, and network architecture, CoinMBA is steadily evolving from a trading platform into the core engine for global cross-border settlement and digital asset clearing.



