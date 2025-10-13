The Press House Brings Legendary New York Institution Max’s Kansas City Back to Life Ahead of Its 60th Anniversary

New York, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Charli XCX instantly went viral on Saturday Night Live this past weekend. She fully embodied the spirit of Max’s Kansas City in her black T-shirt and Lou Reed shades. The Press House proudly announces that it will represent the iconic New York brand as it reclaims its place at the center of culture.



In 2026, Max’s Kansas City — the legendary nexus of art, fashion, and music that defined an era — celebrates its 60th anniversary. To mark the milestone, The Press House and the Max’s Kansas City team will unveil a yearlong series of fashion, music, and art activations inspired by the venue’s trailblazing legacy and reimagined for a new generation.



“Few names carry the weight and mystique of Max’s Kansas City,” said Dawn Kamerling, Founder and CEO of The Press House. “From Warhol to Bowie, Beastie Boys, Debbie Harry to The Velvet Underground, Max’s was the beating heart of New York’s creative rebellion. As we approach its 60th anniversary, we’re honored to help reignite that spark and bring this legendary brand back into the cultural spotlight.”



“As we prepare to celebrate six decades of Max’s Kansas City, it’s not just about nostalgia — it’s about revival,” said a spokesperson for Max’s Kansas City. “We’re thrilled to partner with The Press House to honor the past while creating something powerfully relevant for today’s generation. Max’s has always been a home for fearless creativity, and this anniversary is our chance to bring that spirit roaring back to life.”



The anniversary campaign will roll out throughout 2026, with events, collaborations, and exclusive capsule collections that fuse Max’s irreverent spirit with today’s creative landscape — bridging the gap between the icons who defined New York and the artists shaping its future.



More details on the anniversary initiatives will be announced in early 2026.



About Max’s Kansas City

Founded in 1966, Max’s Kansas City was the cultural epicenter where art, music, and fashion collided. From Andy Warhol’s Factory crew and the early days of punk to groundbreaking performances by artists like Patti Smith and the New York Dolls, Max’s helped shape the DNA of modern New York culture.

About The Press House

Founded by Dawn Kamerling, The Press House is a leading culture-based PR firm representing some of the most influential names in music, film, technology, hospitality, and philanthropy. For over two decades, the firm has been at the forefront of storytelling that moves culture forward.





Attachment